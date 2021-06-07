Loki: New Promo Confirms the God of Mischief Is Gender-Fluid in the MCU

✖

On the pages of Marvel Comics, Loki has taken many forms with the shapeshifting trickster having been female on a few notable occasions. While we haven't (yet) seen that side of Loki in the MCU, a detail in a new promo for the upcoming Disney+ Loki series seems to tease that could be happening very soon. The latest promo for Loki makes it MCU canon that everyone's favorite God of Mischief is officially gender fluid. The blink-and-you'll-miss-it detail is featured on Loki's TVA file and in the spot where it asks for Loki's sex it reads "fluid".

The idea of Loki being gender fluid isn't a new concept for comics fans. In fact, it became canon in Original Sin 5.5 in 2014 when, after the revelation that Angela is Odin's long-lost daughter, the Asgardian king says "My children. My son and my daughter and my child who is both." Taking it a bit further, author Mackenzi Lee's novel Loki: Where Mischief Lies also confirms Loki's gender fluidity as well as confirms the character is pansexual.

In terms of the MCU, however, Loki's gender-fluid status is a significant development. It's unclear exactly how the identification will play out -- an appearance by Lady Loki seems almost a given at this point -- or if it is just a clever Easter Egg for passionate fans. But Loki officially being gender fluid in the MCU is pretty direct LGBTQ+ representation within the franchise and something that Marvel fans have been calling for more of for years.

In Marvel Studios’ Loki, Loki resumes his role as the God of Mischief for a new series set after Avengers: Endgame. Kate Herron directs, and Michael Waldron serves as head writer. Tom Hiddleston leads the show as the titular villain. The cast also includes Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Loki will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 9th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. To prepare for the series and learn about all things Loki, check out ComicBook CRAM.

