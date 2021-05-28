Loki Director Kate Herron and Tom Hiddleston Promise Extraordinary New Marvel Series

✖

Fans have been asking for a movie or TV show for Loki (Tom Hiddleston) since almost immediately after he broke out as a fan-favorite villain in Thor. Following the time- and reality-hopping quasi-resurrection he got in Avengers: Endgame, Loki will get a TV series on Disney+ in June. Loki, the third series to come to Disney+, will follow the trickster god through a post-Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe in what looks like it's going to be a bit surreal and comedic in the vein of something like Thor: Ragnarok or DC's Legends of Tomorrow. And if Hiddleston and director Kate Herron is to be believed, the show is going to be something pretty special.

What did the star and actor have to say about it? Well, not a lot. They're still pretty jealously guarding the details, but what they did say was that their collaborators were doing something amazing.

"Tom was an amazing collaborator, because it was such a joy getting to work with someone who’s been crafting his character for now over a decade," Herron said. "But at the same time, he was completely open to pushing this character to new places, showing sides of him we haven’t seen before, and putting him in situations we haven’t seen before."

"Kate really defends these characters and has created a world where Loki and the other characters all feel things very intensely, and the stakes for them are very high," Hiddleston said in a promotional interview in Disney's D23 magazine (via The Direct). "Through that soulful journey, they are able to change. Change starts with actually acknowledging who you are, acknowledging your mistakes, acknowledging your past, and making peace with that. Then you actually move forward. And with a character like Loki, those themes are a bit extraordinary."