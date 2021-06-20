Loki Star Teases Episode 3 Raises the Stakes for Ravonna Renslayer

✖

When Wednesday rolls around and the third episode of Loki hits Disney+, the Tom Hiddleston-starring series will already be half over. With just three episodes left after this coming week, Gugu Mbatha-Raw says things are about to hit a breakneck pace with her character — the Time Variance Authority's Ravonna Renslayer. In fact, Mbatha-Raw says the stakes get higher for Renslayer as the show moves further along.

“She’s in a position of power. She doesn’t grab her time stick from her mantelpiece very often, unless it’s absolutely necessary. The stakes are very high for her," the actor tells TVLine.

The actor then made sure to say her character answers directly to the fabled Time-Keepers, the three mysterious beings that oversee the Sacred Timeline.

“She has a huge amount of responsibility on her shoulders. It’s going to come down on her, and she’s the one that’s going to have to explain herself to them,” Mbatha-Raw adds. “Things really get more intense for Renslayer as the show goes on. It gets more and more complex and layered for her, the deeper we get into the season.”

When we spoke with the actor earlier this month, she mentioned an origin will be shown for Renslayer at some point in the series.

"Well, luckily for me, the way that Kate Herron, our director, pitched it to me is that as we see Renslayer in the TVA and in Loki, this is somewhat of an origin story to what we know of in the comics," Mbatha-Raw told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "So, it sort of predates what's in the comics, which is kind of fun because, obviously, there's so many places that it can go."

