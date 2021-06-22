3 Things We Expect to Learn From Loki Episode 3

✖

In a matter of hours, Loki Episode 3 will be added to Disney+, officially taking fans another hour deeper into the bizarre time-hopping show. It also happens to be the first episode of the year that members of the press didn't see in advance, which means things could progress a significant amount between here and the end of the season.

Like WandaVision before it, Loki jumps back into the world of mystery. In addition to the eponymous anti-hero's abilities as a sorcerer, the introduction of the Time Variance Authority has posed a number of questions that fans are trying to solve from week to week. The first of those...

Who is Sophia Di Martino actually playing?

The Castillian credits for Loki Episode 2 say Di Martino is playing a character named Sylvie. Elsewhere, she was only credited as "The Variant," which also happened to be the title for the episode. In the Marvel Comics source material, the most-known Sylvie is Sylvie Lushton, a character that eventually becomes a fill-in for Enchantress, despite the original characters' objections. The character has ties to Loki and Asgard, so it makes sense for Di Martino to be playing her.

However, fans have pointed out some TVA files of a Sylvie Laufeydottir, suggesting it might not be a complete comic adaptation — in fact, it might not be an adaptation at all, but rather, a new character entirely. Either way, we hope Loki Episode 3 answers who "The Variant" actually is.

Are the Time-Keepers real? If so, are they alive?

Something weird is going on at the TVA. First off, it appears Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) essentially runs the place, and we know the Renslayer name is synonymous with Kang the Conqueror in the source material. Furthermore, Loki Episode 2 reveals that most of the TVA agents haven't even seen the Time-Keepers, the mystical beings the time police seemingly serve. Even Mobius (Owen Wilson), one of the TVA's top analysts, admits he's never met them and chalks his belief in them up to blind faith.

That's why we hope Loki Episode 3 starts to provide more details about the three Time-Keepers and what their exact whereabouts are here. Speaking of which, ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely has an excellent theory about them, and you can read that right here. And last, but not least...

Do we officially have a Marvel Cinematic Multiverse?

Back in Doctor Strange, the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) says the multiverse exists. That seems like it's been tweaked a little bit as in Loki, the TVA exists to make sure a multiverse doesn't happen. The outfit's sole purpose is to trim the Sacred Timeline, making sure it's the only timeline — and in turn, the only universe — in existence. At the end of Loki Episode 2, The Variant (Di Martino) launches the TVA's own weapons across the timeline and creates dozens of new realities.

Surely the TVA doesn't have enough agents and manpower to prune all the different timelines before they reached the ominous "Red Line," so will Loki Episode 3 finally be the moment we officially see the Marvel Cinematic Universe turn into the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse?

