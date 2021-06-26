Loki Fans Still Can't Get Over Episode 3

The third episode of Loki has arrived, and the Disney+ show is still domination social media conversation three days after the fact. So much so, in fact, bits and pieces of the show continue to trend on Twitter Saturday. A common theme amongst those still talking about it is the reveal of Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, a character that may or may not be a true Loki variant.

"I would say there's more to be delved into. One thing I would say is, like, she's different to the comics. Like, she's a unique character, but obviously, there's things that have been pulled from," Loki director Kate Herron previously told ET Online. "I think for her character, she's on the run and she's called Sylvie and she's dyed her hair. The blonde that we associate with Sylvie is played in that sense, but it makes sense for her character within our story. But I would say deeper than that, yeah, there's more to be revealed about her character to comes."

