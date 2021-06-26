Loki Fans Still Can't Get Over Episode 3
The third episode of Loki has arrived, and the Disney+ show is still domination social media conversation three days after the fact. So much so, in fact, bits and pieces of the show continue to trend on Twitter Saturday. A common theme amongst those still talking about it is the reveal of Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie, a character that may or may not be a true Loki variant.
"I would say there's more to be delved into. One thing I would say is, like, she's different to the comics. Like, she's a unique character, but obviously, there's things that have been pulled from," Loki director Kate Herron previously told ET Online. "I think for her character, she's on the run and she's called Sylvie and she's dyed her hair. The blonde that we associate with Sylvie is played in that sense, but it makes sense for her character within our story. But I would say deeper than that, yeah, there's more to be revealed about her character to comes."
Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about the Di Martino and Tom Hiddleston-starring series.
3 Down
me enjoying me realising— nat (@riddlemenygma) June 23, 2021
episode 3 there’s only 3 of #Loki episodes left pic.twitter.com/7KkGrR2THS
Stunning
the visuals of #Loki episode 3. pic.twitter.com/KlHekGe5O3— frances ४ loki spoilers! (@girIartsy) June 23, 2021
Telekinesis
episode 3 of loki spoilers #loki #LokiWednesdays— zack (@sightiess) June 23, 2021
-
-
loki randomly using telekinesis to STOP A BUILDING, LIKE WHERE WAS THIS BEFORE pic.twitter.com/7MkbCaoxv5
Did So Good
#Loki spoilers // episode 3— abby ४ loki spoilers🧣📌 (@lipasloki) June 23, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
the way they did so good with this episode pic.twitter.com/FfiMeQ1pgP
#FreeMobius
#loki episode 3 spoilers— hail 🎨 loki spoilers! (@haildoodles) June 23, 2021
-
-
-
Free my mans Mobius he doesn’t deserve this pic.twitter.com/ciYlRDHhIF
Breathtaking
That final scene from episode 3 of #Loki was genuinely insane. No camera cuts (well some hidden of course, that’s movie magic) and just one continuous shot of them navigating their way through an impending apocalypse. Breathtaking cinematography pic.twitter.com/PTCn2LRVg4— 𝗔𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗲 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗘𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘆𝗲𝗿 ™ (@SupermanEnjoyer) June 24, 2021
Yaaaaas
#Loki spoilers // episode 3— abby ४ loki spoilers🧣📌 (@lipasloki) June 23, 2021
-
-
-
-
-
THIS IS THE SINGING AND DANCING WE GET YES pic.twitter.com/n1arK2YVRm
*****
The first three episodes of Loki are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.0comments
What other characters do you think could pop up in the Hiddleston-starring series? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
