Loki and Haunted Mansion Star Owen Wilson Talks Being a Part of the Marvel and Disney Legacy (Exclusive)

Haunted Mansion is being released in theaters this month, and it’s set to feature an exciting line-up of actors. One such star is Owen Wilson, who is no stranger to Disney. Not only has the actor voiced Lightning McQueen in multiple Cars movies, but he also plays Mobius M. Mobius in Marvel’s Loki. Haunted Mansion is one of the most beloved Disneyland rides, and the Cars ride, Radiator Springs Racers, is a fan-favorite at California Adventure. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Wilson, and we asked him how it feels to be associated with big rides, and he spoke about being a part of multiple Disney projects.

“I know. And then also doing sort of Mobius in the Marvel. So it’s all sort of under the Disney umbrella. But I think that there’s a little kid part of myself that would find, or does find it very gratifying that I am connected with, obviously, Cars Land through Lightning McQueen, and now this sort of beloved attraction that I think Justin [Simien], the director, and I know Disney really wanted to try to deliver on what people sort of love and why it is such an iconic attraction,” Wilson shared.

During the chat, Wilson also revealed we can expect to learn more about Mobius in the upcoming second season of Loki.

“I think so,” Wilson said when asked if we’ll be learning more about his Marvel character. “I think that I really, working on the first one, I thought I would have a good time, but I really enjoyed it. And I’ve been lucky, working on a million movies, that most of the time I have a good time. But sometimes I have a great time, and that one I really did. And that continued on season two, maybe even more so, because we were filming in London and being there at Pinewood. Yeah, and it just goes deeper.”

What Is Haunted Mansion About?

In Haunted Mansion, a doctor (Rosario Dawson) and her 9-year-old son (Chase Dillon), looking to start a new life, move into a strangely affordable mansion in New Orleans, only to discover that the place is much more than they bargained for. Desperate for help, they contact a priest (Owen Wilson), who, in turn, enlists the aid of a widowed scientist-turned-failed-paranormal expert (LaKeith Stanfield), a French Quarter psychic (Tiffany Haddish), and a crotchety historian (Danny DeVito).

The film is based on Disney’s classic theme park attraction and is directed by Justin Simien (Bad Hair, Dear White People) and produced by Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich (Aladdin). Nick Reynolds (Easter Sunday) and Tom Peitzman (The Lion King) are the executive producers.

Haunted Mansion lands in theaters on July 28th, and Loki returns to Disney+ on October 6th.

Editors note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors’ strike.