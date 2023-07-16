Disney’s Haunted Mansion First Reactions Arrive Online

This summer, Disney is taking its second stab at bringing the magic of its iconic Haunted Mansion ride to the big screen. The 2003 version starring Eddie Murphy wasn’t received well by critics or fans, and didn’t launch a new film franchise like Pirates of the Caribbean did earlier that same year. There’s a lot of hope around this new take ahead of its release, that director Justin Simien and writer Katie Dippold have found a way to bring the thrills of the ride to life in their movie.

Disney’s Haunted Mansion isn’t hitting theaters for another week and a half, but the first reactions have started surfacing online, as some critics and members of the press screened it early. Following the premiere this weekend, those reactions arrived on social media and were mostly very positive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many who saw it have praised how much the film connects to the iconic ride that it’s based on. There’s been a lot of talk about Easter eggs from the attraction and Simien’s movie capturing the Haunted Mansion spirit. People have also praised Dippold’s script and the performances from the all-star cast.

You can check out some of the early Haunted Mansion reactions below!

Laughs & Scares

https://twitter.com/jazzt/status/1680435927532048385?s=20

Lots of Heart

https://twitter.com/shannon_mcgrew/status/1680437047121825792?s=20

True to the Ride

https://twitter.com/graedrake/status/1680609008879800326?s=20

Outstanding & Hilarious

https://twitter.com/POCculture/status/1680435374546620418?s=20

Something For Everyone

https://twitter.com/colliderfrosty/status/1680444454459830272?s=20

Ready For Round 2

https://twitter.com/laughing_place/status/1680437980807278592?s=20

Fun to Watch

https://twitter.com/lsirikul/status/1680442258892689408?s=20

Perfect for People Who Love the Ride