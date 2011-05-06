Loki: Marvel Fan Theory About Miss Minutes' Thor Connection Goes Viral On TikTok

✖

Marvel's Loki has introduced us to the Time Variance Authority that polices divergent timelines of the Marvel Cinematic Universe - including the TVA's animated mascot, Miss Minutes. However, one Marvel fan was taking a look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe saga, and noticed something startling: a character who looks conspicuously like Miss Minutes has actually shown up in the MCU before! Natalie Portman's Jane Foster is scene wearing a tee-shirt with a cartoon sun character on it - a character who looks just like Miss Minutes. When the fan posted a video about it to TikTok, the Loki - Thor connection quickly went viral!

"this gotta be somethin they aren’t the same but like it’s like the same type cartoon ??idk man #loki #marvel #mcu #mcutok #thor #lokiseries #avengers" --MCUmanda

While this is a fun little "connection" to spot in an earlier MCU film, it should be clear to Marvel fans that this is purely coincidence: Natalie Portman was simply wearing a shirt with a cartoon character who happens to look like Miss Minutes. That's it - end of the story.

Unfortunately for poor "MCUmanda," a lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans got bent out of shape about the implication that a coincidence could somehow be a deeper connection. Soon MCUmanda was left just trying to quell the mob: "why everyone pressed LMFAO I didn't say there was a connection I'm just sayin it's a weird coincidence".

Loki Episode 3 made the reveal that the TVA is not all that it seems. (SPOILERS) Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) unearth in conversation that the agents of the TVA are other variants plucked from timelines and "repurposed" as bureaucrats policing the timelines. In this continuing theme of false identities, it would actually be kind of funny if Miss Minutes is yet another thing the TVA stole from other timelines and "repurposed" as their mascot.

...In fact, it would be a fitting twist if Marvel backed up MCUmanda by one day revealing that Jane Foster's shirt was exactly where the TCA got Miss Minutes. Take that, haters.

Voice actress Tara Strong has already hinted that there's "much more to be revealed" about Miss Minutes: so you never know:

"There’s much more to be revealed, and it’s fun to watch that unfold," strong told THR. "When you see the first episode, you think perhaps that she’s just a recording on a screen, but in episode two, we see that she can become a holographic form and interact with Loki. He even responded to her and asked, 'Are you a recording, or are you alive?' And we still don’t know. The beautiful thing about this character is you don’t really know who she is, where she’s from, what her origin story is, how sentient she is, if she has a horse in this race at all, and what her intentions are, if any. Like any good, exciting adventure, TV or film, you are left wondering that all the time. So she’s an intriguing character, and that will continue."

Loki streams new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.