Loki Stars Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston Address That Major Betrayal

The second episode of Marvel Studios' Loki debuted on Disney+ today, and it proceeded to bring an explosion of new canon into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action series already saw the status quo of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and the Time Variance Authority shift dramatically, culminating in a moment that many are regarding as a betrayal. While there's really no telling exactly where the series is headed next, two of its stars are speaking out on that major moment. Spoilers for the second episode of Loki, "The Variant", below! Only look if you want to know!

The episode culminated in a standoff at a Roxxcart store in Alabama in the year 2050, as Loki, Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), and the TVA tried to track down a rogue alternate version of Loki. Ultimately, Hiddleston's version of the God of Mischief came face-to-face with the new Loki — a female version, played by Sophia Di Martino. Lady Loki then used her strategically-placed reset charges, which she had stolen from the TVA over a series of attacks, to create a number of new branches in the timeline. She then transported through one of the doors to an unknown location — and Loki quickly followed behind her, abandoning the TVA.

“[Mobius] feels betrayed,” Wilson recently told TVLine. “Having studied [Loki’s] life and knowing everything, you feel a little bit foolish also, because you can’t ever really be surprised that the God of Mischief would be up to something.”

For Hiddleston, the moment is a little less black and white, with the actor arguing that “certainly there’s conflict” for Loki as he's making the decision.

“Mobius is someone who, perhaps for the first time in [Loki’s] life, he thinks he might be able to trust, and perhaps trusts him, and he doesn’t want to betray that trust,” Hiddleston added. “But at the same time, he has to see what’s going on. He can’t help himself but follow, because it’s too strange and provokes so much curiosity within him.”

