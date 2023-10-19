Loki Episode 3 Clip References Daniel Craig's Deleted Doctor Strange 2 Hero

The third episode of Loki's second season is dropping on Disney+ tonight, and it will continue the adventures of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) as they set out to find a variant of "He Who Remains" (Jonathan Majors) after rogue TVA agents obliterated multiple branched timelines. Today, Rotten Tomatoes shared a new clip from the upcoming episode, which sees Loki and Mobius traveling back in time once again. On their journey, they come across statues of Loki's family members: Odin and Thor. However, instead of being represented alongside his brother and dad, the third statue among his family is of Balder the Brave. If that sounds familiar to non-comics readers, it's because Thor's other brother was almost played by Daniel Craig in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

"Why'd they include Balder? No one has even heard of him," Loki quips. "Sure they have, Balder the Brave," Mobius replies. You can check out the clip below:

Daniel Craig Plays Coy When Asked About Marvel:

During an interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast's Josh Horowitz last year, Craig gave an interesting answer when asked about Balder the Brave. Horowitz asked Craig if he had ever heard of Balder the Brave, and Craig reluctantly said "No."

The actor then took a sip of his drink and hid behind his cup before adding, "I don't know what you're talking about." While Craig didn't confirm the Doctor Strange rumors, he did answer the question of whether or not he'd join the MCU. "I would take any job if the hours were good," he said with a laugh. "Sure, absolutely. Yeah, definitely."

While speaking with ComicBook.com last year, Craig also addressed the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors. During an interview about Glass Onion, Craig played it a bit coy when asked about Marvel, but said, "I should be so lucky."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

