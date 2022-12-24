Daniel Craig's Reaction to Doctor Strange 2 Rumors Is VERY Suspicious

Daniel Craig played James Bond for 16 years, but the actor reportedly almost joined another huge franchise. Earlier this year, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released and featured some big cameos, including John Krasinksi as Mister Fantastic. It was previously reported that the Illuminati scene was originally going to feature Craig, but he was unable to film due to COVID concerns. According to the rumors, the actor was going to play Balder the Brave, Thor's half-brother. During a recent interview with Happy Sad Confused podcast's Josh Horowitz (via The Direct), Craig gave an interesting answer when asked about the role.

Horowitz asked Craig if he had ever heard of Balder the Brave, and Craig reluctantly said "No." The actor then took a sip of his drink and hid behind his cup before adding, "I don't know what you're talking about." While Craig didn't confirm the Doctor Strange rumors, he did answer the question of whether or not he'd join the MCU. "I would take any job if the hours were good," he said with a laugh. "Sure, absolutely. Yeah, definitely."

While speaking with ComicBook.com recently, Craig also addressed the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness rumors. During an interview about Glass Onion, Craig played it a bit coy when asked about Marvel, but said, "I should be so lucky."

Do you think Daniel Craig will ever appear in the MCU? Tell us in the comments!

Where Can You Stream Glass Onion?

Craig may not be in the MCU, but you can catch him playing Benoit Blanc again in Rian Johnson's Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. As of yesterday, the new film is available to stream on Netflix. Currently, Glass Onion is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and a 93% audience score which is very similar to the score of its predecessor, Knives Out. The first film currently has a 97% critics score and a 92% audience score. During a chat with Empire, Craig teased a "better" Knives Out movie when talking about Glass Onion.

Who Stars in Glass Onion?

In addition to Craig, Glass Onion stars Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyne Cline, and Jessica Henwick. If you're curious to know who dies in the new film, check out our recap.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now streaming on Netflix.