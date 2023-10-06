Loki Season 2 Premiere Has a Major Thor Easter Egg

Loki may exist outside of time and space, but this time crime detective tale still has plenty of ties to the greater Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Tom Hiddleston-led project showcased footage from all three Thor films as well as both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame in Season 1 while also scattering Easter eggs from the comics throughout its first six episodes. Fans caught blink-and-miss-it nods to Qeng Tower, the Thanos-Copter, and even Throg within Loki's first installment. As evident by the Loki Season 2 premiere, the links to the Marvel page are plentiful.

Loki Season 2 Premiere Features Notable Thor Location

(Photo: MARVEL)

Marvel Studios has ventured to Little Asgard.

As seen in the Loki Season 2 Episode 1 post credits scene, Sylvie touches down in Broxton, Oklahoma and enters a local McDonald's as she seeks employment in her new life.

(Photo: Marvel)

Broxton is a notable location from Marvel Comics. On the page, this Caddo County town is home to a recreated Asgard, hence the "Little Asgard" nickname. Thor purchased the land with Asgardian treasure and eventually hoisted it to float slightly above the surface.

In later storylines, Broxton gets caught up with Roxxon, an evil energy corporation that had ties to Loki Season 1 in the form of the Roxxcart grocery store. The town was deemed uninhabitable due to a series of Roxxon investments impacting it. Broxton is eventually destroyed altogether by the God of Hammers.

(Photo: MARVEL)

Broxton has appeared in the MCU in one previous project. The town pops up in an Agent Carter Season 2 episode that aired in 2016.

Loki Season 2 Episode 1 is now streaming on Disney+. New episodes drop every Thursday at 9 PM ET.

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.