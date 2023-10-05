Loki Season 2's Biggest Practical Set Revealed (Exclusive)

The sophomore season of Loki finally debuts this week, continuing the grand narrative of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in some surprising ways. A lot of elements of Loki's production have piqued the curiosity of fans, especially given the show's established aesthetic. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Loki co-executive producer Kevin Wright revealed one aspect of Season 2 that upped the ante, with multiple massive practical sets being build for the new episodes. According to Wright, the set for the Chicago World's Fair where Victor Timely (Jonathan Majors) was teased in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania even outdid one memorable sequence of Season 1 in the process.

"We built a whole new [TVA] floor, which is everything on OB's level and the temporal core, but I do think it's probably Ep. 3. I mean, trying to recreate the Chicago World's Fair. The 1893 World's Fair was maybe bigger than Lamentis. I think it was bigger than Lamentis."

Why Is Loki Set in the Chicago World's Fair?

As the post-credits scene for Quantumania teased, Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) spot Timely giving a presentation of one of his adventures — and it's safe to assume that that thread will be picked up even further in the show's sophomore season.

Will Loki Get a Season 3?

In the same interview, Wright addressed the possibility of whether or not Loki could end up getting a third season — and teased that either way, the narrative of the show will continue.

"We are certainly thinking about how we can continue to tell TVA and Loki-based stories," Wright revealed. "What I would say is season one and season two were always conceived as two chapters of the same book. We want to close this book and I think there's a lot more books on the shelf, though."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 5th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

