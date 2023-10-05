Loki Costume Designer Explains How She Made Costumes More Comfortable For Actors

The second season of Marvel Studios' Loki is premiering on Disney+ tomorrow, and it will feature the return of the main cast in addition to some exciting newcomers. Behind the scenes, the series will also see the return of costume designer Christine Wada, who recently spoke with ComicBook.com about the cast's outfits. During the show's first season, Wada made headlines for designing Slyvie's (Sophia Di Martino) costume to have easy access for breastfeeding. We asked Wada if she made any special modifications this time around, and she revealed she made detachable sleeves so the actors could be more comfortable between takes.

"Yeah, I think the Temporal Core suit, I definitely feel pretty proud of that engineering feat," Wada shared. "It was like building a spaceship," she added with a laugh. "I think it had similar specifications in terms of actors' needs. I really wanted to make sure they weren't going to get too hot in it. So I designed the sleeves to come off. So between takes, it wasn't having to get them out of the entire suit, which would take a lot of time. So I made it so we could just take off the sleeves. I've made it modular for actor comfortability."



"Those suits get really hot and they're cumbersome, but then to take it all the way off and put it all the way back on is a lot of time for camera to be waiting," Wada added. "So I was trying to figure out the Tetris of that, but also it helped to give the suit volume."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Christine Wada.