Loki Costume Designer Talks Working With New Directors in Season 2

The first season of Loki was released on Disney+ back in 2021, and the entire season was helmed by Kate Herron. Tonight, Loki is finally returning for its second season, but this time Moon Knight directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are taking over directing duties. One behind-the-scenes creative who returned for the new season is costume designer Christine Wada. Earlier this week, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Wada about her creations, and she revealed what it was like working with Benson and Moorehead this time around.

"I just feel like this team, even with the different directors who are so respectful of what was built in Season One, and just so collaborative, that it didn't really change it," Wada shared of her Season 2 experience. "And I think that the vision has always been really solid, and [producer] Kevin Wright has always had this incredible big-picture mind for it, and then Tom [Hiddleston] as well. So it just worked. They seamlessly folded in."

During ComicBook.com's interview with Wada, she also explained why she wanted to return for Loki's second season.

"First of all, the story really never ended in Season One," Wada explained. "So I had to complete the journey with the team. But of course, I really do think that this team and this job is just incredibly special. I think that probably starts from the pages and Tom [Hiddleston] and just the dedication everybody has to building this story and the quirkiness of it ... there was no way I couldn't. I knew it wasn't going to be the exact same thing. I knew it would be just expanding on the original vision. I mean, I think the best way to describe it is, I never really thought that this would be Season Two. I've just seen it as Part Two."

What Is Loki Season 2 About?

Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing. Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Stay tuned for more from our interview with Christine Wada.