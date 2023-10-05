Loki Season 2 Sneak Peek Released by Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios just released a Loki Season 2 sneak peak with the new episode on the way later this evening. On social media, fans get treated to the immediate aftermath of Loki Season 1. Tom Hiddleston is reckoning with an unfamiliar TVA in the Loki Season 2 sneak peek. Owen Wilson's Mobius and Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15 have no memory of our protagonist and that's going to be a problem. Fans are also treated to a wild image of a massive Kang the Conqueror statue in the vast open outskirts of the TVA. So, there's no question what the main confrontation of this season is going to be.

Hiddleston then has to run away from Mobius and B-15. They have no idea who he is and even might have intent to prune him. As Loki dives off of a balcony and into a conveniently placed cargo truck, things get wilder from there. A Kang statue gets damaged and Hiddleston's trickster screeches back into the middle of the TVA's main building. WIth all of this footage, it's clear that Season 2 is taking off directly from where the first Disney+ episodes ended. However, there's still the intrigue of how Loki will try to save the multiverse with it imperiled by numerous variants of Kang the Conqueror. Check out the clip below.

Loki Season 2 Highlights TVA Drama

There's a whole lot of TVA in that new clip from Loki Season 2. After the first batch of episodes hit Disney+, fans were obsessed with the Time Variance Authority. Well, people are now hoping that the TVA can show up in other Marvel project. Loki producer Kevin Wright told Variety that he thinks that could happen. But, the producer isn't promising anything at this exact moment.

"I would love that. Look, I've been siloed on Loki for almost five years now, by the time this show finishes, and with every filmmaker who has put their hands on the show, we've all had the same conversations: It feels like the TVA could be this exciting connective tool for all of this storytelling," Wright said. "And we've only seen a fraction of it. We're dealing very specifically with this one smaller department with Mobius and B-15 and Renslayer, but you look out at those vistas — this place is infinite. The exciting thing to us is there certainly are more stories to be told there. We've carved out our own little corner of the sandbox and built something cool. We're hoping that other people want to come and play with it."

Keeping Loki's Feel Intact For Season 2

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

The producer talked about how complimentary Loki Season 1 and Season 2 are in our conversation. ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis asked Wright about how this season carries over things from Loki's last adventure. It seems as though Marvel Studios believed these two entries to be two sides of the same coin. That extends down to the production details.

"I think it is a rhythm of production," Wright explained to ComicBook.com. "These things, streaming shoots very fast. It shoots much quicker than our features do and something that we did in Season 1 that was started as necessity but became this great building point for us was building sets, making the world. Like, 360 builds because our cast could go in there. They knew what the world that they were getting into, and I think being able to do that, build a tangible world, you're getting it in camera, you're able to shoot fast.

He added, "I think that actors really love it and you get great performances out of them, and it just became a thing of we wanted to prioritize the look of this show production design wise, costume design, cinematography, and it's a thing that you do have to prioritize because these are craftsmen and artists, but they can only do so much and if you're not giving them the time and the resources, they can't do it. So I think that was something we just knew people liked the world we were building and it let us do it for Season 2."

What's Up With Loki Season 2?

"Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returning as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing."

"Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

Are you excited for the Loki premiere tonight? Let us know down in the comments!