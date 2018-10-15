‘Avengers’ Star Tom Hiddleston Says Loki Is Redeemed

Easily one of the most compelling characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe has been Tom Hiddleston‘s Loki, as the character’s motivations evolve throughout each appearance, leaving fans to wonder what his true motivations are. During a recent convention appearance, Hiddleston detailed that he believes the character had finally found redemption before being defeated by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War.

“The thing is, he is redeemed. I found it very touching because Loki, as a character, has been so broken for so long,” Hiddleston responded to an audience member at ACE Comic Con when asked if Loki would ever find redemption. “I think the center of him has been very fragile and very isolated after those traumatic events in the first film when he finds out that he was adopted. Not only was he adopted, but that his father had left him to die, so he has internalized that shame of being abandoned and being alone.”

The actor cited these feelings as his motivations for becoming a villain, which ultimately put humanity in his crosshairs when he first allied himself with Thanos for Marvel’s The Avengers.

“And all of that shame has turned into something harder and angrier, which is why he becomes the villain he becomes,” Hiddleston continued. “He comes down to earth, he tries to subjugate it, he becomes a villain, in every sense of the word. He’s motivated by hatred and anger. Then he loses his mother and he’s still not self-aware, in that way.”

Thor: The Dark World saw Loki team up with Thor, only for the film’s finale to reveal that the God of Mischief could only subdue his schemes briefly, with the third Thor film being the character’s ultimate embrace of heroism.

Hiddleston added, “And it’s only losing his father, who calls him one of his sons–Odin inlcudes him, he says, ‘Oh my sons,’ at the beginning of Ragnarok–and the chaos of another sibling, Hela, turning up and Thor and Loki have to join forces, and Thor really gets through to Loki in that that, so to have it all come full circle and for Loki call himself an Odinson, to really identify with that, to identify with the strength of his father’s love before saving his brother, I found really touching.”

Loki seemingly died in Avengers: Infinity War, though he’s proven time and time again how difficult he is to kill, with even Hiddleston mentioning during the panel that he’s unclear if he survived the adventure. The actor was spotted on set of Avengers 4, leaving fans to wonder if that could prove his character’s resiliece.

Fans can see Loki in Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019.

