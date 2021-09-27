Loki’s Tom Hiddleston & The Marvels’ Zawe Ashton Make Relationship Red Carpet Official

Marvel stars Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton appear to have made their relationship official. The pair made their first public appearance as a couple at Sunday’s Tony Awards, which were held in New York City. Hiddleston and Ashton were first rumored to be romantically linked in 2019, after co-starring in the Broadway revival of the play Betrayal, which Hiddleston earned a Tony nomination for in the Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play category. The pair could be seen alongside their co-star (and fellow Marvel star, following his tenure starring in Daredevil) Charlie Cox, as well as director Jamie Lloyd.

Hiddleston and Ashton’s relationship sparked speculation for quite some time, as the pair were rumored to have moved in together in Atlanta in 2020. They were then spotted on vacation together earlier this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hiddleston is best known for playing Loki Laufeyson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including in the self-titled Loki Disney+ series that debuted earlier this year. The live-action adventure, which was renewed for a second season, also saw Hiddleston serving as an executive producer.

“It was a privilege because I love acting,” Hiddleston revealed in an interview with Tumblr earlier this year. “But helping to produce it meant actually being in the room helping to kind of create the story, create the tone, think about the scripts, think about where the character was going, where these — inventing new character, bringing new characters into the story. What I loved is that when you’re filming something, you often don’t have the time to — there’s always time for some invention, but often, it’s about working together with every department to bring the thing to life. But in helping to produce it, I was invited to conversations much, much earlier, where you can all sit around a table and have long conversations dreaming and imagining and wondering and asking what if. And what if Loki did this? And what if Loki did that? Or what if the TVA was this? So yeah, I felt really, really lucky to be part of that.”

Ashton, meanwhile, will step into a villain role in 2022’s The Marvels, the highly-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel. While it’s not clear exactly who the actress is playing, some have speculated that she could be portraying Moonstone.

What do you think of Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton seemingly making their relationship official? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!