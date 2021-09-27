Marvel Stars Tom Hiddleston and Charlie Cox Reunite at 74th Annual Tony Awards

It might not be on-screen in a property set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Marvel stars Charlie Cox and Tom Hiddleston have reunited at last. The two hit the red carpet together Sunday night at the 74th Annual Tony Awards. Spotted alongside soon-to-be MCU star Zawe Ashton, the three appeared at the awards show in support of Betrayal, a play all three appeared in throughout 2019 and 2020.

In total, the play was nominated for four categories at the show — Best Revival of a Play, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play (Hiddleston), Best Direction of a Play, and Best Scenic Design of a Play.

Ashton is set to appear in The Marvel as an antagonist and is frequently spotted vacationing with Hiddleston, whom she started dating during their time on Betrayal.

Both Cox and Hiddleston went viral in 2019 for going to a Halloween party as each other’s Marvel character — Hiddleston dressed up in a Netflix-accurate Daredevil costume while Cox appeared as Hiddleston’s beloved Asgardian trickster.

While Hiddleston has been confirmed to appear in the second season of Loki, Cox has been rumored to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a rumor he continues to try squashing.

“My answer is, ‘No comment.’ I don’t know what’s going to happen, I genuinely don’t know,” the Daredevil star says in the Forbes video making its rounds online.

