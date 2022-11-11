Captain Marvel 2 Casts Zawe Ashton As Villain

✖

Captain Marvel 2 has found its villain. Hours after word surfaced Marvel Studios was circling Zawe Ashton for a role, new reports suggest the actor has been officially cast in Nia DaCosta's follow-up. Though it's said she's playing a villain, it's unclear which character that will be at the time.

Deadline reports Ashton has officially boarded the project and will join Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, and Iman Vellani in the feature. Parris joining Marvel's big-screen action after a critically-acclaimed run in WandaVision, while Vellani is currently filming Ms. Marvel for Disney+. The report also suggests Ashton will be the main villain, though an exact identity is not available as of press time.

"I am excited, just as the actress, to join Brie and Iman and see what putting these three superheroes together — the Carol Danvers Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau — [to see] what will happen in that film," Parris previously told Rotten Tomatoes TV about the sequel from Candyman director Nia DaCosta. "But yeah, the rest, we're just going to have to wait a few weeks before we can really talk about it (laughs)."

"You will find out what Monica's been up to since Captain Marvel, where she was a little girl, throughout the course of WandaVision," she added. "We definitely dive into her backstory and what's been going on for her over the past years."

Though little has been revealed about the feature, Larson herself has gone on record by praising DaCosta's work with the gig so far.

"It’s amazing. I’m so excited that it’s announced and I can talk about," Larson shared. "Nia’s amazing and she got the job because she was the best person for the job. That’s one of my favorite parts about this. She just gave an incredible presentation and I’m inspired by her! She has confidence, it's a big deal to step into this thing we know as the Marvel Universe. It’s this huge thing and to have a leader who’s just like, 'Yeah, I’m meant to be here.'" You can watch the interview below:

Captain Marvel 2 is currently set for release on November 11, 2022.

