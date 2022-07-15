Madame Web Set Photos Reveal Early-2000s Setting for the Marvel Movie

With Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and Morbius under their belts, Sony is committed to exploring the world of Spider-Man villains. Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web are both in the works, and photos from the latter's production are starting to appear online. The movie is set to star Fifty Shades of Grey's Dakota Johnson and feature Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney in an undisclosed role. Madame Web is also set to include Celeste O'Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Isabela Merced (Transformers: The Last Knight), Tahar Rahim (A Prophet), and Emma Roberts (American Horror Story). The movie is currently filming in Boston, and new photos shared by Boston.com shows the city being transformed into New York in the early 2000s.

"Palm Pilots with new '3G speed'? Pay phones and newspaper boxes on every corner? A billboard for Beyoncé's debut album Sony-Marvel's upcoming superhero movie 'Madame Web' has transformed Boston into early 2000s NYC for filming this week," Boston.com's Kevin Slane shared on Twitter. You can check out the photos in the tweet below:

Palm Pilots with new "3G speed"? Pay phones and newspaper boxes on every corner? A billboard for Beyoncé's debut album?



Sony-Marvel's upcoming superhero movie "Madame Web" has transformed Boston into early 2000s NYC for filming this week. https://t.co/qrErXgpUgV pic.twitter.com/Nyka9kVOHS — Kevin Slane (@kslane) July 13, 2022

"There actually is a plan," Sony executive Sanford Panitch said last year. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige]. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

Sweeney, who just received two Emmy nominations for her roles in Euphoria and The White Lotus, was recently chatting with The Hollywood Reporter and revealed what drew her to Madame Web.

"Oh my goodness. I grew up watching Marvel movies and superheroes are just the coolest thing ever. So I just dreamt of being able to be a part of something bigger than life itself. And that's what I feel like I'm getting to be a part of with Madame Web," Sweeney shared.

In a previous interview with Variety, Sweeney said she's preparing for Madame Web by reading a lot of comic books.

"I am. I've been ordering a bunch of comic books," Sweeney said when asked about preparing for the film. "There's a lot to learn. I've always been a really big fan of all the Marvel and Sony Universe movies. I've grown up watching them all and I've been engulfed in the entire world my entire life, so being able to be a part of that is such an incredible, incredible thing."

Madame Web is currently set for release on July 7, 2023.