Madame Web Adds Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney





Madame Web just added Sydney Sweeney to co-star with Dakota Johnson in Sony’s upcoming movie. The Euphoria actress’ profile has risen considerable due to the hit HBO Max show. With this addition, the Sony Universe of Marvel Characters continues to take shape. Deadline reports that Madame Web is moving ahead swiftly. S.J. Clarkson is scheduled to direct from a script penned by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless. Kerem Sanga also contributed to previous draft of the project. So, there’s reason to be excited for Spider-fans. Interestingly enough, there is still no word on what character she’ll be playing in the movie. Madame Web is already filled, and fan castings usually place Sweeney as either Black Cat or Gwen Stacy. Now, either of those picks would probably send a ripple of celebration through fandom social media. But, nothing is set in stone.

At the premiere for Spider-Man: No Way Home, Sony executive Sanford Panitch said that there plans in place for Tom Holland’s hero to appear in places outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The ending of No Way Home signaled that there would be a new road ahead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There actually is a plan,” Panitch explained over the Winter. “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin. There’s an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that’s great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that’s the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There’s lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen.”

Sony’s Spider-Man Universe has crossed streams with the Marvel Cinematic Universe now. Spidey producer Amy Pascal has been teasing these spinoffs and how they could be their own stand-alone universe for a while.

“The most important thing is that each of these movies can stand on their own,” Pascal told ScreenRant back in 2019 when they asked about the status of Kraven the Hunter and Morbius. “So I think the first thing for us to think about is: Venom has to stand on its own, [Spider-Man] has to stand on its own, Spider-Verse has to stand on its own. They all have to be great movies themselves. And then the possibilities are endless.”

Who do you think she’s playing in Madame Web? Let us know down in the comments!