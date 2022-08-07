Madame Web Set Video Reveals Surprise Job for Dakota Johnson's Character

Madame Web is currently being filmed in Boston, and marks the latest Sony production that will focus on Spider-Man characters following Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter. The new movie is set to star Fifty Shades of Grey's Dakota Johnson in the titular role, and a lot of surprising information has come out of the movie's set. Last month, photos shared by Boston.com showed the city being transformed into New York in the early 2000s. Yeterday, a Dakota Johnson fan account on Twitter shared a video from the set, which revealed a surprising job for Johnson's character. It looks like she will be playing an FDNY paramedic.

"Dakota Johnson today on the set of Madame Web in Boston, Massachusetts. -06 /08," @DakotaJArg posted. You can check out the video below:

Dakota Johnson el día de hoy en el set de Madame Web en Boston, Massachusetts. -06/08. pic.twitter.com/js4SE4f8RP — Dakota Johnson Argentina (@DakotaJArg) August 6, 2022

Madame Web will follow the origin story of its titular character (Johnson), a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world itself. The film will be directed by Jessica Jones alum S.J. Clarkson, and will also star Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Mike Epps, and Adam Scott. The movie has been in the works since 2019, with Morbius writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama penning the script. It is unclear at this point if Johnson is playing the original character, Cassandra Webb, or her successor, a young woman named Julia Carpenter. Just before Cassandra died in the comics, Julia was bestowed with her powers and her blindness, and utilized them to help other Spider-related heroes.

"There actually is a plan," Sony executive Sanford Panitch said last year about their line-up. "I think now maybe it's getting a little more clear for people where we're headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed… The great thing is we have this very excellent relationship with Kevin [Feige]. There's an incredible sandbox there to play with. We want those MCU movies to be absolutely huge, because that's great for us and our Marvel characters, and I think that's the same thing on their side. But we have a great relationship. There's lots of opportunities, I think, that are going to happen."

Madame Web is currently scheduled to hit theatres on October 6, 2023.