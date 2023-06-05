Madame Web Producer Promises Fresh Origin Story For Spider-Man Fans (Exclusive)

The upcoming Madame Web movie has been a mostly well kept secret, as one of Sony's next multiversal Marvel movies is set to introduce a new roster of characters cinematically controlled by the studio under their Spider-Man characters license. Attached to the film as a producer is Lorenzo di Bonaventura, who is gearing up for the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. The producer opened up about the upcoming Spider-Man film in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com, promising an origin story centered around a new character.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," di Bonaventura said. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

Madame Web has an impressive cast in place, including Euphoria and White Lotus' Sydney Sweeney, Fifty Shades star Dakota Johnson, We're The Millers and American Horror Story's Emma Roberts, Park and Rec and Step Brothers star Adam Scott, and more. Madame Web is directed by S.J. Clarkson, who previously helmed episodes of Marvel's The Defenders and Jessica Jones series.

For now, di Bonaventura is focused on the upcoming release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. "I think one of the reasons why people enjoy [Transformers] films is they feel fresh. And the reason I think they feel fresh is we don't do a lot of planning," di Bonaventura said. "What we do is we get to learn more and more of the Transformers mythology. We're always going back and rereading it and going, 'Alright, where else can we go?' And so we have a lot of great ideas, we think, 'Great!' But we wait until the movie comes out and then we get to experience the movie with the audience and respond to what they're responding to by pushing the development in that direction."

Madame Web hits theaters on February 16, 2024. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts opens on June 9, 2023.