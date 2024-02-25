Madame Web Still Hasn't Surpassed Morbius' Opening Weekend Box Office Numbers

Madame Web is finishing its second weekend at the box office after opening on Valentine's Day, and the Sony flick has been having a tough run. Not only does it have the lowest Rotten Tomoates score of any Spider-Man movie made by Sony, but it also had the worst opening weekend of the films. The movie even managed to make less in six days than Morbius did during its three-day opening. Now, after 12 days in theaters, Madame Web still hasn't surpassed what Morbius made its first weekend.

Madame Web dropped to fourth place at the box office this weekend and has only made $35.45 million domestically for a global total of $77.4 million. In its first weekend, Morbius made $83.9 million. However, it didn't have much success after that and ended up with a total gross of $167.5 million. While it seems no one is going to the theater to check out Madame Web, the movie did end up being the most popular film on Letterboxed this week.

What Is Madame Web About?

In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson) is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. The film also stars Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

Madame Web is now playing exclusively in theaters. Be sure to check out Phase Zero's Spotlight interview with Madame Web director S.J. Clarkson, which is currently available on YouTube.