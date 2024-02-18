Madame Web Is the Worst Box Office Opening Ever for Sony's Spider-Man Movie Franchise

Madame Web hit theaters on Valentine's Day, and the movie is breaking some unfortunate records for Sony. Not only does it have the lowest Rotten Tomoates score of any Spider-Man movie made by Sony, but it also had the worst opening weekend of the films. Madame Web managed to make less in six days than Morbius did during its three-day opening. The newest Sony-Marvel venture earned $25.8 million domestically this weekend.

For comparison, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse made $35.3 million domestically during its opening weekend, Morbius made $39 million, The Amazing Spider-Man made $62 million, Venom made $80.2 million, Spider-Man 2 made $88.1 million, Venom: Let There Be Carnage made $90 million, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 made $91.6 million, Spider-Man: Far from Home made $92.5 million, Spider-Man (2002) made $114.8 million, Spider-Man: Homecoming made $117 million, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse made $120.6 million, Spider-Man 3 made $151.1 million, and Spider-Man: No Way Home made $260.1 million.

What Is Madame Web About?

In Madame Web, Cassandra "Cassie" Webb (Dakota Johnson) is forced to confront her past while trying to survive with three young women with powerful futures who are being hunted by a deadly adversary. In addition to Johnson, Madame Web also stars Sydney Sweeney as Julia Cornwall / Spider-Woman, Isabela Merced as Anya Corazon / Spider-Woman, and Celeste O'Connor as Mattie Franklin / Spider-Woman. The film will also star Tahar Rahim as Ezekiel Sims, with Mike Epps, Emma Roberts, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet cast in currently-unknown roles.

"It's really the story of Madame Web," producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura previously told ComicBook.com. "So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books, we're doing the origin story of Madame Web. And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

Madame Web is now playing exclusively in theaters. Be sure to check out Phase Zero's Spotlight interview with Madame Web director S.J. Clarkson, which will be available on Monday on YouTube and all major podcast platforms