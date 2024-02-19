Madame Web Star Dakota Johnson Says She Might Watch the Movie "Someday"

In the case of most movies, it's not surprising that stars won't see the finished product until they attend the premiere, but in the case of Madame Web's Dakota Johnson, it seems like she skipped out on any screenings and it doesn't sound as though she's in a rush to ever check it out. However, the actor did express that she hasn't been in the habit of watching her films as a general rule, so not seeing Madame Web doesn't sound like an exception to her viewing habits, while admitting she might one day be interested in checking it out.

"I haven't actually seen the movie," Johnson shared with Magic Radio. When asked if she skips out on premieres, Johnson admitted, "I normally go have dinner. I don't know when I'll see it. Someday."

It's worth noting that Johnson made these comments during the promotional circuit for the new film, so it's possible that even by this point, with the film having been in theaters for nearly a week, that she got around to watching it, though she went on to explain how she normally doesn't watch her own movies.

On the topic of watching her performances, Johnson confessed, "Some of them. I don't like to." She continued, "For me, it's a way to not have an existential crisis. For me, not watching my movies is self care."

Johnson isn't the only one who hasn't seen Madame Web, as the film opened to only $25.8 million, which is lower than any other Spider-Man film to date, which includes spinoffs like Venom and Morbius, as well as the Andrew Garfield-starring The Amazing Spider-Man films. Those who did see the film aren't especially fans of the experience, as critical reactions on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes are at only 13% positive, while the audience score is at 55% positive.

In addition to self care, another reason Johnson might not have watched the movie is that she admitted that the script she signed on for was drastically different from what became the final script.

"There were drastic changes," Johnson admitted to TheWrap. "And I can't even tell you what they were."

Madame Web is in theaters now.

