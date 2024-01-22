Barbie Is Now the Most Popular Movie on Letterboxd

Greta Gerwig's Barbie is a force that just can't be stopped! Not only was Barbie the highest-grossing movie of 2023, but it's also Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing movie of all time and a top contender this awards season. The movie has an 88% critics score and 83% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, but that's not the only review site where Barbie is thriving. The movie just passed Bong Joon-ho's Parasite to become the most popular film in Lettboxd's history.

"Barbie has officially passed Parasite to become the Most Popular Film on Letterboxd 💖," Letterboxd tweeted. You can check out the post, which showcases more popular films on Letterboxd, below:

Barbie has officially passed Parasite to become the Most Popular Film on Letterboxd 💖 pic.twitter.com/8gBcCjhutj — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) January 21, 2024

Barbie Wins Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement:

This year, the Golden Globes added a new award category to highlight blockbuster films. The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement Award was designed to acknowledge films that made at least $150 million during their release with $100 million coming from the domestic box office. Barbie ended up beating Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

While the new award was met with criticism from film fans, some were still happy to see Barbie take home a prize.

Will Barbie Get a Sequel?

Considering Barbie's success, it's no surprise people are already wondering if the film will be getting a sequel. Director Greta Gerwig recently played coy when asked about a Ken-centric follow-up, and Ryan Gosling (Ken) jokingly shared some ideas about what a Ken sequel could be about. During a recent interview with Variety, Margot Robbie (Barbie) addressed the potential sequel or Ken spinoff.

"It's funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don't think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn't designed to be a trilogy," Robbie explained.

"Everything went into Barbie – and that's how Greta works," she continued. "She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one. So I don't know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us. I think Warners would also agree. I don't know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

How many times have you watched Barbie? Are you rooting for it this awards season? Tell us in the comments!