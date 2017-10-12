‘Thor’s Tessa Thompson Pitched Kevin Feige An All-Female Marvel Movie

Thor: Ragnarok is just a couple weeks away, but it seems like one of its stars is ready for another go at Marvel. According to a new report by CBR, it seems Tessa Thompson is eager to reprise her character Valkyrie in an all-female superhero blockbuster.

During a press junket for Thor: Ragnarok, Thompson admitted she has approached Marvel Studios head about the would-be film. The actress asked if it was possible for for the studio to bring all of Marvel’s female heroes into a solo film in the future, and Kevin Feige didn’t seem opposed to the idea. Oh, and intimidated as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the junket, Feige laughed at Thompson’s anecdote before he told press how the pitch went down. He told reporters that it’s hard to double-down on an idea when you’re “tapped on the shoulder and turn around to find a gang of the MCU’s female powerhouses, all standing and waiting to hear what you have to say.”

Of course, Feige remained mum on whether Marvel Studios has any such team-up in the works. The producer did seem impressed with Thompson when the actress went to give examples of some all-female teams from Marvel Comics. The star suggested Lady Liberators as a possible idea, and fans have to admit the idea would be an intriguing one.

After all, the Lady Liberators are a team from the 1970s who were brought together by Enchantress. The villain disguised herself as Valkyrie to make other heroes do her bidding, and other heroines like Wasp and Black Widow were part of the team. Other series like the A-Force could also give the MCU a much-wanted boost in girl power, and fans know Thompson is more than down for the idea.

Thor: Ragnarok currently has a 4.19 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the second most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are about Thor: Ragnarok by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Thor: Ragnarok opens in theaters on November 2, 2017.