Marvel’s Anthony Mackie and Kelsea Ballerini Set to Host the 2022 CMT Music Awards

The CMT Music Awards are going to have a little bit of that Marvel magic this year, as Anthony Mackie (Falcon and The Winter Soldier) will be co-hosting this year alongside Country Music superstar Kelsea Ballerini. The CMT Music Awards are country music’s only fan-voted award show, and the biggest stars in Country Music will be in the mix. This year will be the first broadcast on the CBS Television Network, though the event will also stream live and on-demand on Paramount+, and all the fun kicks off Monday, April 11 at 7 PM CST.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pair one of the biggest names in country music with one of the world’s most electrifying superheroes to host our biggest CMT MUSIC AWARDS ever,” shared Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, Executive Producers, CMT MUSIC AWARDS. “Kelsea and Anthony are each wildly successful in their own right and combined, bring mega star power that transcends the worlds of music, film and pop culture with a supersized fan base. We know this dynamic duo is the perfect pairing to bring our show to the next level as we reach our largest global audience

ever LIVE on CBS.”

Said Ballerini: “I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie! This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists. This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”

Said Mackie: “I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville. I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

The duo of Mackie and Ballerina is quite the one-two punch, and that’s in addition to all of the anticipated performances. CMT will also air the CMT Music Awards Extended Cut on Friday, April 15th at 8 PM EST, which will add an extra 30 minutes of new performances and extra bonus content.

The 2022 CMT Music Awards airs live on Monday, April 11 at 8/7c on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.