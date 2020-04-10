Marvel’s Avengers Campus at Disneyland Resort Likely Delayed Due to Coronavirus Shutdown

Avengers Campus at the Disneyland Resort is not expected to assemble in time for its previously set opening date of July 18, 2020, as the indefinite closures of Disney’s theme parks worldwide amid the coronavirus crisis includes a temporary closure of construction sites, in line with Disney following direction from government and health officials. The all-new land home to dozens of Marvel superheroes and dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of heroes, was under construction inside Disney California Adventure Park when Disney proceeded with the closures of the Disneyland Resort, including its hotels and both theme parks, on March 14.

The previously revealed July 18 release date, announced on March 11, has been pulled from the Disneyland website as construction on the new land has been suspended. Avengers Campus is now “coming soon.”

When Avengers Campus opens at the Disneyland Resort, the land will be home to an exclusive new attraction, WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, housed inside a show building that features a gravity-defying stunt show performed by Spider-Man 65 feet in the air. Guests visiting the new land will also witness Avengers like Black Widow, Black Panther, and Captain America do battle with villain Taskmaster, who appears in a live stunt show taking place atop Avengers Headquarters at the heart of the land.

“I think [Dave Bushore, Vice President, Franchise Creative & Marketing, Marvel Studios was] always bringing this line in the very beginning, the Nick Fury line. ‘You’re part of a bigger universe, you just didn’t know it yet,’” Scot Drake, Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering, said during an Avengers Campus media preview attended by ComicBook.com. “And we take that into every attraction, every Heroic Encounter, everything should make you feel like you’re part of something even bigger.”

The new land was developed in partnership with creatives from Walt Disney Imagineering and Marvel Studios, whose nearly two-dozen films set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe inspired the new reality guests will step into when visiting Avengers Campus as recruits.

Avengers Campus is “absolutely the next progression of telling these stories, of experiencing what it’s like to ride alongside these characters,” said Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios President and Marvel Chief Creative Officer, in a behind-the-scenes featurette exhibited for ComicBook.com. “It could only be done in a Disney theme park attraction.”