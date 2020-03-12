Disney Parks Issues Statement on Disneyland Coronavirus Shut Down

As coronavirus continues to spread throughout the world, Disney Parks have made the decision to shut down Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure for just the fourth time in history. The city of Anaheim and the state of California have been dealing with issues of the coronavirus pandemic for weeks now, and large gatherings and public events have been cancelled in the area. The shuttering of Disneyland is a major move that will affect the company's bottom line, though it's obviously done considering the health of the public in mind. The statement from Disney Parks reveals that the hotels will remain open in order to give guests ample time to arrange travel.

Here is the statement from Disney Parks regarding the closure of Disneyland:

"While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California's executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time.

"Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests' patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.

"Please contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at 714-520-5050."

Disneyland has only shut down three times before, including the national day of mourning after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, the Northridge earthquake, and on September 11th, 2011.

The park is expected to open its gates once again on April 1st, though that situation is subject to change as officials continue to monitor the outbreak of the coronavirus.

There is still no word on the closure of Walt Disney World in Orlando, though Disney Parks will likely issue a statement regarding their plans for the operation of their largest theme park in the country.

