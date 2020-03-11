Every Marvel Superhero Showing Up At Avengers Campus Revealed

Superheroes from across the Marvel multiverse assemble at Avengers Campus, an entirely new land inside Disney California Adventure Park at the Disneyland Resort dedicated to discovering, recruiting and training the next generation of heroes. Disneyland Resort newcomers Ant-Man, Wasp and Wakandan General Okoye join a roster of superheroes on hand for Heroic Encounters that includes Spider-Man, Captain Marvel and Black Panther, who are some of the characters guests will interact with throughout the land. The complex is funded by Tony Stark, also on hand to welcome groups of recruits for heroic photo sessions outside Avengers Headquarters, where Stark showcases his new Mark 80 Iron Man armor.

"This is going to be the largest assembly of these heroes anyplace, anytime, anywhere," Dan Fields, Executive Creative Director, Disney Parks Live Entertainment, said during an Avengers Campus preview attended by ComicBook.com. "We really have a place for them to live and work and place and protect and train. Avengers Campus is literally going to be teeming with heroes. It's a hero-rich environment."

Heroic Encounters, atmosphere shows and roaming experiences make it possible for recruits to spend time with their favorite Marvel superheroes.

Parkgoers will also witness Black Widow, Black Panther or Captain America spring into action against Taskmaster, a villainous newcomer to Disney parks inspired by his appearance in Marvel Studios' Black Widow.

(Photo: Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

Like the Marvel comic books or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers Campus is populated with heroes — and villains — who will intersect and interact daily.

"It is definitely the talking point. I've brought it up with Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President and Marvel Chief Creative Officer] multiple times that I really think the secret sauce of Avengers Campus will be the characters," said Dave Bushore, Vice President, Franchise Creative & Marketing, Marvel Studios. "That's the strength that Marvel gives the characters, of course, but it's a living, breathing place. I think the more the better."

Spider-Man will perform amazing acrobatic feats high above the WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction before swinging down to meet new recruits, who might spot Captain Marvel or other Avengers performing a ride along when Captain America takes a tour of duty throughout Avengers Campus.

"It's alive. Then Spider-Man swings overhead and it is the world outside your window, but you're living in it yourself," Bushore said. "To say more is more, of course. But it always comes with the challenges of, where do we put that character authentically? How do we bring them to life in a way that isn't disingenuous to just putting the character in there?"

For inspiration, Marvel and Walt Disney Imagineering creatives "dug through the last ten years of films," starting with Marvel Studios' first feature, 2008's Iron Man.

"I watched Iron Man in the theaters. When Nick Fury came out, I'm sitting with my buddies, and they're like, 'Who's that?' I'm like, 'What are you talking about?' Those are the types of things you want to able to do," Bushore said. "We want people to walk into the land and have that Nick Fury moment. Like, 'Who's that?' 'It's Nick Fury.' It's always happening and alive. We did that. We were in the creative meetings about, what are the things we can bring to life and how much we can dig through?"