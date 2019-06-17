Jeremy Renner Teases Avengers: Endgame Creates New Beginnings for Other Things

The many endings within Avengers: Endgame paves the way for new beginnings, teases Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said during San Antonio’s Celebrity Fan Fest.

“But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

Despite the apparent retirement of family man Clint Barton, Renner hints he may not yet be finished with his bow-wielding former Avenger.

“There are some things I can talk about and some things I can’t, still,” Renner said.

Before the release of Endgame, reports claimed Marvel Studios was developing a spinoff series for its coming Disney+ streaming service that would see Renner’s Barton act as mentor and pass the bow and mantle of Hawkeye to new superhero Kate Bishop.

In early April, Renner played coy about the report from Variety, saying on Jimmy Kimmel Live, “I don’t know anything about this.” Marvel Studios has yet to formally announce the series.

Chief Kevin Feige in April did touch on multiple Marvel Studios-backed Disney+ series at the streaming service’s official unveiling that same month, offering first details behind WandaVision, reteaming Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Paul Bettany’s Vision, Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as a time-traveling god of mischief, and The Falcon & the Winter Soldier, partnering Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

“Over the course of the 23 films, we’ve pulled together a roster of amazing actors and talented filmmakers, and we’re excited to continue to work with these individuals to tell new, longform stories in ways that we’ve never done before,” Feige said.

“These shows will be on the same level of quality that you’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and we’ll be taking advantage of that creative freedom that Disney+ offers exploring the MCU, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with our favorite characters over multiple episodes. These will be both new and continuing stories, and one of the things we’re most excited about, is that these will be major storylines set in the MCU with ramifications that will be felt both through the other Disney+ series we’re producing and our features on the big screen.”

Disney+ launches November 12.