Save 17% on the Marvel Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Bracelet

The Avengers Infinity Gauntlet bracelet has had many different iterations over the years, starting with unofficial versions on Etsy. A few Marvel-official versions followed, and the latest of those is the version pictured above.

At the time of writing, you can grab this Infinity Gauntlet bracelet for only $24.99 (17% off) at HalloweenCostumes. ThinkGeek just put the same bracelet up for $34.99, which makes the HC deal look even better. If you want to go cheaper, a stripped down version of the bracelet is available at Hot Topic for only $11.90. Either way, you’ll be able to harness the power of the Infinity Stones in a way that’s a lot more stylish than Thanos’ bulky gauntlet.

On a related note, if you would like to harness the power that only a shiny Infinity Gauntlet mug filled with caffeine can provide, you can order one for yourself right here for $21.99 with free shipping. Quantities are limited apparently, so you might want to jump on it sooner rather than later.

Finally, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist is available via Walmart for $82.98 (17% off) with free 2-day shipping at the time of writing. Odds are sales of these will start picking up again when Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, so take advantage of the deal while you can.

The official description reads:

“A Mad Titan. Six Infinity Stones that control the multi-verse. One mission to destroy the galaxy, another to save it. A team of heroes ready for the fight. Whoever wields the Infinity Gauntlet wields the fate of the universe! Bring one of the most powerful weapons in the Marvel Universe to life! With this premium Infinity Gauntlet Articulated Electronic Fist from the Marvel Legends Series, lift up the power of the Infinity Stones and imagine taking control of the galaxy with the notorious gauntlet worn by the supreme being, Thanos. Inspired by the Avengers: Infinity War movie, this Infinity Gauntlet from the Marvel Legends Series features premium design and styling, as well as intricate detailing on the gauntlet and 6 light-up Infinity Stones. Features pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sounds, and individually articulated finger movement, as well as a fist-lock feature for display.”

