Marvel Just Gave Spider-Man A Death Scene That's More Heartbreaking Than Avengers: Infinity War

Spider-Man's death scenes are some of the saddest moments that Marvel fans have witnessed onscreen, thanks to films like Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Avengers: Infinity War. The latter film has become infamous for its cliffhanger ending where Thanos used the Infinity Gauntlet to turn half the universe into dust clouds – including Tom Holland's Spider-Man. After seeing how Peter Parker died in Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) arms, in Infinity War, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans walked away with whole new levels of respect for Holland as an actor, and new therapy bills from seeing one of their most beloved young heroes die a sudden and horrifying death.

If you think Spider-Man's death in Avengers: Infinity War was sad and/or horrifying, Marvel/DC writer Chip Zdarsky would like you to hold his beer. Zdarsky's new limited series Avengers: Twilight has just revealed a whole new dark vision of the future for Marvel's Avengers – including the heartbreaking death of Spider-Man!

(SPOILERS) The world of Avengers: Twilight revolves around the 9/11-style tragedy of "H-Day," an incident where the secret identities of Marvel heroes all across the world were exposed at once, and their loved ones targeted by an army of villains who were all enhanced and coordinated by Ultron. Even though the Avengers tried to mount a speedy defense of their fellow heroes, Spider-Man was one of the first to be targeted and paid the ultimate price!

(Photo: Marvel)

(Photo: Marvel)

In a flashback scene to "H-Day," we see Captain America and the Avengers all arrive in NYC to find Spider-Man on his last breaths amid some rubble. This version of Captain America and Spider-Man have never met outside of their superhero personas; therefore, it's somewhat lost on Cap when Peter declares that he successfully defended his Aunt May from being killed – as is the devastating final wish Spider-Man shares with Cap: that his secret identity still be kept secret even after he's dead. Spider-Man dies before he can finish sharing his real name with Cap – but as Cap declares when Peter's gone, it's his hero name, "Spider-Man," that is the true definition of who he was.

When Peter Parker/Spider-Man died in Avengers: Infinity War, it was heartbreaking to be reminded that Peter was just a kid when compared to the other MCU heroes that Thanos dusted. Avengers: Twilight #1 plays up the dark idea that Peter is the type of selfless "street hero" who could, in fact, die in his mask without anyone knowing or understanding the kid beneath it. It's just one of many small but profound character moments that Chip Zdarsky packs into the book.

Avengers: Twilight #1 is now on sale at Marvel.