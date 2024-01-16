The Weekly Pull: Avengers: Twilight, Cobra Commander, John Constantine Hellblazer, and More

It's almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we're going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull. This week, a vision of Marvel's future in Avengers: Twilight, Cobra Commander makes his Energn Universe debut, and John Constantine returns. Plus, Marvel launches a new Cable limited series, a new manga from Taiyō Matsumoto, new Guardians of the Galaxy, and more. What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you're looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Avengers: Twilight #1 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art by Daniel Acuna

Lettering by Cory Petit

Honestly, Chip Zdarsky being attached to the Avengers in any capacity is enough to pique my interest. But the premise of Avengers: Twilight — a dark future with a distinctly-different version of heroism — is icing on the proverbial cake. I have no doubt that Zdarsky, Daniel Acuna, and company will deliver something truly breathtaking with this series. — Jenna Anderson

Cable #1 (Photo: Whilce Portacio, Alex Sinclair, Marvel Comics) Written by Fabian Nicieza

Art by Scot Eaton

Inks by Cam Smith, Victor Nava

Colors by Javier Tartaglia

Letters by Joe Sabino

As big of a fan as I've been of the high-concept sci-fi reimagining of the X-Men during the Krakoan age, sometimes a reader craves a fun action comic about a time-traveling mutant with a comically large gun. The preview pages for Cable #1 from Fabian Nicieza and Scot Eaton promise to deliver that as Nathan Christopher Charles Dayspring Askani'son Summers looks past the immediate threat of Orchis and onto the next potential foe of mutantkind, the Neocracy. No one has written more Cable comics than Nicieza. However, there's something new in this Cable miniseries thanks to the inclusion of Cable's younger self. Teen Cable hasn't seen as many horrors as his older self, which – as Nicieza explained to ComicBook.com previously – makes a world of difference in their outlook and attitude. Cable is back, guns blazing, and fans of the character shouldn't miss it. -- Jamie Lovett

Cobra Commander #1 (Photo: Andrea Milana, Image Comics) Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Andrea Milana

Colors by Annalisa Miloni

Letters by Rus Wooton

Even though I grew up on G.I. Joe and Transformers (like most children of the 90s), I've never been a regular reader of the many comics adaptations from across the past four decades. So it speaks to the tremendous artistry and ambition behind Skybound's Energon Universe that I now treat each new release as can't-miss comics. Duke #1, also by writer Joshua Williamson, was a triumph featuring the incredibly versatile aesthetics of artist Tom Reilly to a story featuring familiar elements in entirely novel circumstances. Based on that success, there's no doubt that Cobra Commander #1 this week is prepared to make readers everywhere turn their heads and take the constantly retreating villain of old much more seriously. Williamson has revealed a knack for updating both the storytelling style and ideas for a 21st-century readership. When combined with the slick and subtle artwork of Andrea Milana, it's bound to deliver a fearsome tale of evil that will make readers think twice before dismissing the lisp beneath the helmet. Cobra Commander #1 promises to expand upon the already impressive Energon line; if Cobra Commander is to be the first villain to get their own title, then he's bound to be a terrifying force upon the comics page. -- Chase Magnett

Guardians of the Galaxy #10 (Photo: Marvel Comics) Written by Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing

Art by Kev Walker

Colors by Matt Hollingsworth

Lettering by Cory Petit

Guardians of the Galaxy has easily been one of my favorite main line Marvel books right now, taking the now-iconic band of cosmic misfits to new heights. The first nine issues of this series have been chock-full of emotional resonance and sci-fi oddities — and with this week's kickoff of "The Battle of the Branchworlds", that is sure to culminate in a massive way. I'm very excited to see what the latest chapter of this already-excellent series has in store. — Jenna Anderson

John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America #1 (Photo: Aaron Campbell, DC) Written by Simon Spurrier

Art by Aaron Campbell

Colors by Jordie Bellaire

Letters by Aditya Bidikar

Simon Spurrier is the most accomplished writer to tackle the character of John Constantine or the Hellblazer concept in the 21st century, rivaling the likes of Garth Ennis and Jamie Delano. That statement is obviously not hyperbolic for anyone who's read Spurrier's 12-issue run on John Constantine, Hellblazer (with artists Aaron Campbell and Matías Bergara), or its spiritual successor Damn Them All (with artist Charlie Adlard). They embrace the punk and grunge spirits that infused a genuine antihero with so much charm and ugliness while addressing the darkness of its modern era. Each installment through Spurrier's prior run at DC Comics was a hit—all killer, no filler—and it was a comics tragedy when the series was ended after such a short stint. So the start of a new nine-issue miniseries that also sees the return of Campbell, whose artwork is as chilling and darkly unforgettable as anything on the stands today, is cause to celebrate. No creators in comics today better grasp how Alan Moore's street magician and the evils of capitalism can be addressed in surprisingly entertaining fashion than Spurrier and Campbell. And now we get to see this indomitable duo applies their creative lens to the United States. John Constantine, Hellblazer: Dead in America is simply not to be missed. -- Chase Magnett

Tokyo These Days Vol. 1 (Photo: Taiyō Matsumoto, Viz Media) Created by Taiyō Matsumoto

Published by Viz Media Taiyō Matsumoto, the master manga artist whose works include Tekkonkinkreet, Ping Pong, and Sunny, is back with the first volume of his latest creation, Tokyo These Day. Matsumoto is already known for the meta touches he puts into his work, but the premise of Tokyo These Days seems to lean into that notion. The story focuses on a retiring manga editor who takes a familiar train ride to visit an artist whose work he's edited in the past and is later asked to help out with another artist he used to work with who refuses to be edited by anyone else. Based on reviews, it's a story about several creative people at turning points in their lives and a reflection on how our environments change us and the world changes around us. As he's one of the greats, any new Matsumoto release from him should be given consideration. -- Jamie Lovett prevnext