The Avengers Assemble Against a Mysterious New Super Team (Exclusive)

The Avengers face off against the mysterious Twilight Court in a new Marvel preview. Earth's Mightiest Heroes have been keeping busy as of late, all thanks to Kang the Conqueror. The villain showed up to the Avengers wounded and with a warning – the Tribulation Events are coming. First teased in 2022's Timeless #1, the Tribulation Events are a series of upcoming threats that are to come in the future. The last story arc saw the Avengers defeat the Ashen Combine and recruit their floating city, the Impossible City, to their ranks. Now, the Avengers must contend with Myrddin and his Twilight Court.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Avengers #9 by Jed MacKay, Francisco Mortarino, Federico Blee, and VC's Cory Petit. It features scenes from the immediate past and the present, showing how the Avengers fell under the spell of the villain Nightmare, before they prepare to fight the Twilight Court in their new headquarters, the Impossible City. Before the attack by Nightmare, Captain Marvel and the Impossible City recap the most recent drama, and in the present, Captain Marvel yells out the Avengers battle cry of "Avengers Assemble" as they charge into battle against the Twilight Court.

Avengers fight vampires in upcoming Blood Hunt event

After the Avengers have finished with the Twilight Court, they will find themselves entangled in the next Marvel crossover event, Blood Hunt. The main Blood Hunt issues are written by Avengers scribe Jed MacKay, with art by Pepe Larraz.

"The skies have gone dark, the sun hiding its face from the carnage to come. The children of the night, the vampires, have risen from the dark and hidden places of the world as one to drown the Marvel Universe in blood," a description of Blood Hunt reads. "Earth's final night has fallen – can even the heroes of this doomed world stem the tide of blood that is to come? Join the Avengers, Blade, Bloodline, Spider-Man, Hunter's Moon, Tigra, Doctor Strange and Clea as the dance of death begins."

Jed MacKay also gave Marvel.com a tease of a new vampire threat that will rise in Blood Hunt. When asked about who the villain of Blood Hunt might be, MacKay responded, "Well, someone has organized this global vampire uprising, and even worse, has assembled a cadre of horrific super-vampires known as the Bloodcoven to do their bidding! As to who this mastermind might be, that will be revealed in time."

The exclusive preview of Avengers #9 can be found below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 10th.