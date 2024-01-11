Captain America Assembles Earth's Oldest Heroes in Avengers: Twilight #1 (Exclusive)

Earth's Mightiest Heroes are showing their age in Avengers: Twilight. The upcoming limited series by writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Daniel Acuña is headlined by Captain America, who has to navigate being a retired hero in a world that has passed him by. This isn't the first time Marvel has given readers a peek at a future timeline, but Avengers: Twilight will look to put a bigger lens on what it means to be a hero in a world that maybe doesn't want you. Can Captain Americastill be a symbol for the people? And which heroes are still alive to stand beside him? We're about to find out.

ComicBook.com has the exclusive preview of Avengers: Twilight #1 by Chip Zdarsky, Daniel Acuña, and VC's Cory Petit. It begins innocently enough with Captain America waking up in his apartment and being handed a cup of coffee by his doctor/wife, Rosa. If seeing an old and wrinkled Steve Rogers isn't enough of a reminder that he's well past his prime, a bottle of prescription drugs rests on the nightstand next to his glasses. This isn't a youthful Captain America filled with the super-soldier serum and heightened senses and reflexes. As Cap walks through his home, we see he has a creaky knee before a photo reveals he once held the title of Senator.

Old Man Captain America reunites with Luke Cage and Daredevil

A walk down the streets demonstrates the layout of his futuristic landscape. Regular civilians can buy and wear Avengers merchandise, with examples being Captain Marvel and Captain America shirts, and Spider-Man bookbags. When someone recognizes Cap on the street and asks for a selfie, they're interrupted by Luke Cage. Just like with Cap, Luke is showing his age, having to walk with a futuristic walker and cane. They then meet up with Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, who is running a new legal clinic to help defend people against the Watcher Act.

They each try to persuade Captain America to stand up and use his influence for good. Luke Cage is an ex-mayor, and Daredevil is doing his legal work, but Captain America can still be a symbol for the people. Cap isn't so sure, but it's obvious that something needs to be done to make a change.

"Steve is the perfect character with which to see a changed future since he's been through that experience before coming out of WW2," Chip Zdarsky previously told ComicBook.com about Avengers: Twilight. "His ethics and morals and outlook have a consistency to them, so seeing how he reacts to a changed America is always interesting, to me at least!"

The exclusive preview of Avengers: Twilight #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, January 17th.