Marvel Confirms Shocking Future for Captain America

Avengers Twilight, a new comic series from writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Daniel Acuña, has arrived from Marvel Comics and it paints a grim picture of the future for Captain America. Set decades removed from the "present day" of the Marvel Universe, the series reveals that heroes like Steve Rogers aka Captain America, plus the likes of Luke Cage and Daredevil, have seen better days. The extended timeline naturally gives way for the Marvel heroes to be older but Avengers Twilight has more twists up its sleeve than simply revealing grizzled and grandpa-aged versions of your favorite characters. Spoilers for Avengers Twilight follow!

Though set in an undetermined period in the future, far enough that the likes of Captain America, Luke Cage, and Daredevil are all old men, Avengers Twilight makes a surprising reveal about Steve Rogers. In passing the character makes reference to the fact that there's no longer any Super Soldier Serum remaining in his body. At first it's implied that this is perhaps simply an effect of his age, but later the truth is revealed.

What becomes clear in the pages of Avengers Twilight is that a major cataclysmic event took place decades ago that not only saw several Marvel heroes die but a lot of civilians too. So far what we know is that Ultron was able to enhance several villains and even take control of Dr. Bruce Banner aka The Hulk. Those two things combined to cause the death of "hundreds" and to see the city of Boston totally leveled. Not long after we learn more about this event, dubbed H-Day or Heroes Day, we learn that Captain Americahas no Super Soldier Serum in his body left because the government took it from him.

Luckily for Steve Rogers however, there's a plan. Luke Cage, his body now barely able to move because of his invulnerable abilities, is assembling a team of his own Defenders, mostly young kids that he's given training and costumes to. They need a leader though, and he wants Captain America to take that role. The bad news is they have an authoritarian state to battle, the good news is they've recreated the Super Soldier Serum and are able to inject it back into Captain America's body. He ends the issue now looking fit and trim, and, naturally, younger, ready to put on his suit one more time.

Avengers Twilight #1 is just the first of six issues that will be published in the new limited series, with the second set to arrive in just two weeks time. You can find the full solicitation for the next issue of Avengers Twilight below.

Avengers Twilight #2

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Daniel Acuña (CA) Alex Ross

With the clock ticking to New Year's Day, and the world against him, CAPTAIN AMERICA must build an army to save America! Will his surviving friends sign up, or is he going to have to lead the ragtag group called THE DEFENDERS against the expert military marksman known as BULLSEYE?

RATED T+

In Shops: Jan 31, 2024

SRP: $4.99