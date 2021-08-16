✖

It seems Marvel has big plans in store for its birthday celebration this year. On Monday, Marvel announced the end of the current volume of Daredevil. Tucked into the end of the press release is the tease of big announcements coming on Tuesday, August 31st in celebration of the publisher's birthday. "Make sure to keep your eyes on Marvel’s social channels on Tuesday, August 31st as we celebrate Marvel’s Birthday," the press release teases. It's unclear what these announcements will pertain to, but could perhaps point to the next chapter of Chip Zdarsky's Daredevil saga tease earlier in the press release.

Marvel is going through a transitional phase as many long-running series comes to an end and relaunch with new creative teams. The writers of the popular Venom and Immortal Hulk runs will trade places as Donny Cates and Venom artist Ryan Stegman launch a new Hulk series while Al Ewing teams with Ram V and Bryan Hitch on a new Venom run.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

There's also the upcoming 50th issue of Jason Aaron's Avengers run, which is also the 750th issue of Avengers overall. The issue features the new Multiversal Master of Evil introduced in Marvel's FCBD Avengers/Hulk release.

“It's such an honor to be a part of issue #750 of AVENGERS, and I'm looking to celebrate the rich history of the title and its iconic characters by using this issue as the gargantuan-sized kick-off for a story that'll be as wildly sweeping and swing-for-the-fences epic as it can possibly be,” Aaron said. “It's not just that everything I've been doing in the last 50 issues of AVENGERS has been leading to this, but there are threads feeding into the next year's worth of stories that stretch back to most every major series I've ever written in my 15 years at Marvel Comics.”

The issue also sees best-selling author Christopher Ruocchio, author of the award-winning The Sun-Eater series, making his Marvel Comics debut with artist Steve McNiven on a backup story starring Thor.

"I'm honored to play a small part in this moment of Avengers history and thrilled to get to work with Steve McNiven to bring you all a little classic Thor,” Ruocchio said. “It's a bit surreal to get to work with a character I grew up with, and I hope I've told a tale worthy of the God of Thunder."

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.