Marvel Debuts State By State List Of Comic Shops Still Open During Coronavirus Pandemic

Many comic shops around the world are having to either shut down or adjust their schedules in response to the coronavirus, making it difficult to know who is open and who is closed. Marvel wants to help a bit with that though and help your local comic shop in the process, and they have recently revealed a full list of comic stores that are still open at this time. The list is continually being updated with new locations, but to get exact business hours you’ll need to call the shop directly. Below you can find the full current list, which also includes stores in Canda, the UK, and online, as well as California, Colorado, Tennessee, Nevada, and more.

CALIFORNIA

Videos by ComicBook.com

COLLECTORS PARADISE

Multiple locations, Los Angeles, CA

Winnetka: (818) 944-9455, store1@comicsandcards.net

Pasadena: (626) 577-6694, store2@comicsandcards.net

North Hollywood: (818) 980-2665, store3@comicsandcards.net

https://www.comicsandcards.net

Mail order

Curbside pickup

Gift certificate available

FLYING COLOR COMICS

2980 Treat Blvd, Concord, CA 94518

Email: coolstuff@flyingcolorscomics.com

Phone: (925) 825-5410

flyingcolorscomics.blogspot.com

Curbside pickup

GOLDEN APPLE COMICS

7018 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Email: orders@goldenapplecomics.com

Phone: (323) 658-6047

https://goldenapplecomics.com

Mail order

Curbside delivery

Gift certificate available

ISOTOPE COMICS

326 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102

Email: james@isotopecomics.com

Phone: (415) 621-6543

isotopecomics.com

Gift certificate available

Paypal: james@isotopecomics.com

SECRET HEADQUARTERS

3817 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026

Email: shq@thesecretheadquarters.com

Phone: (323) 666-2228

thesecretheadquarters.com

Mail order

Curbside pickup

THE PERKY NERD

1606 W. Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506

Phone: (818) 823-7511

theperkynerd.com

Mail order

COLORADO

MILE HIGH COMICS

4600 Jason Street, Denver, CO 80211

Email: back_issue@milehighcomics.com

Phone: (303) 477-0042

https://www.milehighcomics.com

Mail order



CONNECTICUT

SIMSBURY CARDS & COMICS

496B Salmon Brook Street, Granby, CT 06035

Email: info@simsburycc.com

Phone: (860) 653-0469

http://simsburycc.com

Local delivery

Mail order



FLORIDA

COLISEUM OF COMICS

Multiple locations

https://coliseumofcomics.com

Local delivery

Curbside pickup

ILLINOIS

CHALLENGERS COMICS

Bucktown, Chicago, IL – (773) 278-0155

River North, Chicago, IL – (312) 285-2252

Email: challengers@challengerscomics.com

challengerscomics.com

Local delivery

Curbside pickup



MARYLAND

THIRD EYE COMICS

Multiple Locations, Annapolis, MD 21401

Email: steve@thirdeyecomics.com

Phone: (410) 897-0322

thirdeyecomics.com

Gift card available

Curbside pick-up

Local home free delivery

Flat rate $5 shipping mail order with in the US

Limited store hours

Third Eye BATTLE BONDS (Learn More)



MASSACHUSETTS

THE MILLION YEAR PICNIC

99 Mt. Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138

Email: millionyearpicnic@yahoo.com

Phone: (617) 492-6793

themillionyearpicnic.com

Intro to Comix Creation: Online Class for Kids (Five 1-hour classes)

Free home delivery service to Cambridge, Somerville, Arlington, and Belmont with min. purchase of $15.

USPS shipping

Curbside pickup

Gift certificate available

Pre-order upcoming comics



NEVADA

ALTERNATE REALITY COMICS

4110 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NVE

mail: ralphmathieu@gmail.com

Phone: (702) 736-3673

http://alternaterealitycomics.net

Mail order



NEW HAMPSHIRE

JETPACK COMICS

37 North Main St, Rochester, NH 03867

Email: jetpackcomics@gmail.com

Phone: (603) 330-XMEN

https://jetpackcomics.com

Limited store hours

Mail order

Curbside delivery

Local delivery



NEW JERSEY

EAST SIDE MAGS

7 South Fullerton Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042

Email: jeff@eastsidemags.com

Phone: (862) 333-4961

eastsidemags.com

Mail order

Curbside delivery



NEW YORK

ANYONE COMICS

1216 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11225

Email: info@anyonecomics.com

Phone: (347) 350-842

anyonecomics.com

Limited store hours

Mail order

Curbside delivery

Home delivery

Available on Comichub app

MIDTOWN COMICS

200 W. 40th Street, New York, NY 10018

Email: info@midtowncomics.com

Phone: (212) 302-8192

https://www.midtowncomics.com

Mail order, 20% off everything online

Gift card available

OREGON

THINGS FROM ANOTHER WORLD

Multiple locations, Oregon

Email: service@tfaw.com

Phone: 503-652-0052

tfaw.com

Mail order

Curbside pickup

TENNESSEE

Z’S COMIC LAIR

2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Email: zscomiclair@gmail.com

Phone: (615) 624-7676

Mail order

Gift certificates

Curbside pickup

In-store pickup



TEXAS

AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS

5002 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin TX

78751Email: info@austinbooks.com

Phone: (512) 454-4197

https://www.austinbooks.com

Mail order

Curbside pickup



WASHINGTON, DC

FANTOM COMICS

2010 P St NW, Washington, DC

Email: fantomhq@fantomcomics.com

Phone: (202) 241-6498

fantomcomics.com

Mail order

Curbside pickup



WISCONSIN

GRAHAM CRACKERS

2831 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Email: johnrobinson@grahamcrackers.com

Phone: (815) 556-2704

https://www.grahamcrackers.com

Limited store hours (Wisconsin store only)

Mail order

Gift certificate available

ONLINE

DRIVETHRU COMICS

https://www.drivethrucomics.com

Mail order

NEWBURY COMICS

Multiple locations (all temporarily closed)

https://www.newburycomics.com

Mail order

Gift certificates available



CANADA

VARIANT EDITION

10132 151 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada T5P 1T4

Email: comics@variantedmonton.com

Phone: (780) 452-9886

variantedmonton.com

Free in city delivery for $30+ orders

Mail order

In-store pickup

UNITED KINGDOM

BIG BANG COMICS

Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin, Ireland

Email: info@thebigbang.ie

Phone: 01 216 50 93

bigbangcomics.ie

Curbside pick-up

Delivery

Limited store hours

Available on ComicHub app