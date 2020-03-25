Marvel Debuts State By State List Of Comic Shops Still Open During Coronavirus Pandemic

Many comic shops around the world are having to either shut down or adjust their schedules in response to the coronavirus, making it difficult to know who is open and who is closed. Marvel wants to help a bit with that though and help your local comic shop in the process, and they have recently revealed a full list of comic stores that are still open at this time. The list is continually being updated with new locations, but to get exact business hours you’ll need to call the shop directly. Below you can find the full current list, which also includes stores in Canda, the UK, and online, as well as California, Colorado, Tennessee, Nevada, and more.
CALIFORNIA
Videos by ComicBook.com
COLLECTORS PARADISE
Multiple locations, Los Angeles, CA
Winnetka: (818) 944-9455, store1@comicsandcards.net
Pasadena: (626) 577-6694, store2@comicsandcards.net
North Hollywood: (818) 980-2665, store3@comicsandcards.net
https://www.comicsandcards.net
Mail order
Curbside pickup
Gift certificate available
FLYING COLOR COMICS
2980 Treat Blvd, Concord, CA 94518
Email: coolstuff@flyingcolorscomics.com
Phone: (925) 825-5410
flyingcolorscomics.blogspot.com
Curbside pickup
GOLDEN APPLE COMICS
7018 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Email: orders@goldenapplecomics.com
Phone: (323) 658-6047
https://goldenapplecomics.com
Mail order
Curbside delivery
Gift certificate available
ISOTOPE COMICS
326 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
Email: james@isotopecomics.com
Phone: (415) 621-6543
isotopecomics.com
Gift certificate available
Paypal: james@isotopecomics.com
SECRET HEADQUARTERS
3817 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Email: shq@thesecretheadquarters.com
Phone: (323) 666-2228
thesecretheadquarters.com
Mail order
Curbside pickup
THE PERKY NERD
1606 W. Magnolia Blvd, Burbank, CA 91506
Phone: (818) 823-7511
theperkynerd.com
Mail order
COLORADO
MILE HIGH COMICS
4600 Jason Street, Denver, CO 80211
Email: back_issue@milehighcomics.com
Phone: (303) 477-0042
https://www.milehighcomics.com
Mail order
CONNECTICUT
SIMSBURY CARDS & COMICS
496B Salmon Brook Street, Granby, CT 06035
Email: info@simsburycc.com
Phone: (860) 653-0469
http://simsburycc.com
Local delivery
Mail order
FLORIDA
COLISEUM OF COMICS
Multiple locations
https://coliseumofcomics.com
Local delivery
Curbside pickup
ILLINOIS
CHALLENGERS COMICS
Bucktown, Chicago, IL – (773) 278-0155
River North, Chicago, IL – (312) 285-2252
Email: challengers@challengerscomics.com
challengerscomics.com
Local delivery
Curbside pickup
MARYLAND
THIRD EYE COMICS
Multiple Locations, Annapolis, MD 21401
Email: steve@thirdeyecomics.com
Phone: (410) 897-0322
thirdeyecomics.com
Gift card available
Curbside pick-up
Local home free delivery
Flat rate $5 shipping mail order with in the US
Limited store hours
Third Eye BATTLE BONDS (Learn More)
MASSACHUSETTS
THE MILLION YEAR PICNIC
99 Mt. Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Email: millionyearpicnic@yahoo.com
Phone: (617) 492-6793
themillionyearpicnic.com
Intro to Comix Creation: Online Class for Kids (Five 1-hour classes)
Free home delivery service to Cambridge, Somerville, Arlington, and Belmont with min. purchase of $15.
USPS shipping
Curbside pickup
Gift certificate available
Pre-order upcoming comics
NEVADA
ALTERNATE REALITY COMICS
4110 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NVE
mail: ralphmathieu@gmail.com
Phone: (702) 736-3673
http://alternaterealitycomics.net
Mail order
NEW HAMPSHIRE
JETPACK COMICS
37 North Main St, Rochester, NH 03867
Email: jetpackcomics@gmail.com
Phone: (603) 330-XMEN
https://jetpackcomics.com
Limited store hours
Mail order
Curbside delivery
Local delivery
NEW JERSEY
EAST SIDE MAGS
7 South Fullerton Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042
Email: jeff@eastsidemags.com
Phone: (862) 333-4961
eastsidemags.com
Mail order
Curbside delivery
NEW YORK
ANYONE COMICS
1216 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Email: info@anyonecomics.com
Phone: (347) 350-842
anyonecomics.com
Limited store hours
Mail order
Curbside delivery
Home delivery
Available on Comichub app
MIDTOWN COMICS
200 W. 40th Street, New York, NY 10018
Email: info@midtowncomics.com
Phone: (212) 302-8192
https://www.midtowncomics.com
Mail order, 20% off everything online
Gift card available
OREGON
THINGS FROM ANOTHER WORLD
Multiple locations, Oregon
Email: service@tfaw.com
Phone: 503-652-0052
tfaw.com
Mail order
Curbside pickup
TENNESSEE
Z’S COMIC LAIR
2108 Medical Center Pkwy Suite C, Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Email: zscomiclair@gmail.com
Phone: (615) 624-7676
Mail order
Gift certificates
Curbside pickup
In-store pickup
TEXAS
AUSTIN BOOKS & COMICS
5002 N. Lamar Blvd, Austin TX
78751Email: info@austinbooks.com
Phone: (512) 454-4197
https://www.austinbooks.com
Mail order
Curbside pickup
WASHINGTON, DC
FANTOM COMICS
2010 P St NW, Washington, DC
Email: fantomhq@fantomcomics.com
Phone: (202) 241-6498
fantomcomics.com
Mail order
Curbside pickup
WISCONSIN
GRAHAM CRACKERS
2831 E. Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53704
Email: johnrobinson@grahamcrackers.com
Phone: (815) 556-2704
https://www.grahamcrackers.com
Limited store hours (Wisconsin store only)
Mail order
Gift certificate available
ONLINE
DRIVETHRU COMICS
https://www.drivethrucomics.com
Mail order
NEWBURY COMICS
Multiple locations (all temporarily closed)
https://www.newburycomics.com
Mail order
Gift certificates available
CANADA
VARIANT EDITION
10132 151 St NW, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada T5P 1T4
Email: comics@variantedmonton.com
Phone: (780) 452-9886
variantedmonton.com
Free in city delivery for $30+ orders
Mail order
In-store pickup
UNITED KINGDOM
BIG BANG COMICS
Dundrum Town Centre, Dublin, Ireland
Email: info@thebigbang.ie
Phone: 01 216 50 93
bigbangcomics.ie
Curbside pick-up
Delivery
Limited store hours
Available on ComicHub app