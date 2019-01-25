Marvel Fan Shares Graphic of Every MCU Actor We’ve Lost Since ‘Iron Man’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has enlisted an ever-growing number of actors to bring the franchise’s epic stories to life, and a new graphic highlights those who were gone a little too soon.

The graphic, which was shared by Reddit user Pedgrid, highlights the seven actors who have passed away since contributing to the MCU’s decade-plus of movies and television. You can check it out below.

The post highlights Ron Glass, who appeared as Dr. Streiten in Season 1 of Agents of SHIELD, and Iron Man 2 and Captain America: The Winter Soldier‘s Garry Shandling, both of whom passed away in 2016.

Also in the list is Miguel Ferrer, who played Vice President Rogridguez in Iron Man 3, Reg E. Cathey, whose final role was in Luke Cage‘s second season, and Powers Boothe, who played Gideon Malick in The Avengers and Agents of SHIELD. Ferrer and Boothe passed away in 2017, while Cathey passed away in 2018.

And on the final row of the graphic is Bill Paxton, who played John Garrett in Agents of SHIELD before his passing in 2017, as well as Marvel Comics icon Stan Lee, who frequently made cameo appearances in MCU films.

While Lee passed away in November of this past year, fans can expect to see at least one more cameo from the icon in this spring’s Avengers: Endgame.

“I’m not going to tell you what specifically, but Stan always appreciated a good surprise,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said of future Lee cameos back in November.

And with the MCU reaching its tenth anniversary just months before Lee’s passing, Feige expressed happiness that Lee was able to see the franchise grow in so many ways.

“The amazing thing to be thankful for is that Stan got to see it all happen,” Feige said. “Stan dominated pop culture. He saw it and was aware and he loved it. I’ve been saying for years that the characters he created will outlive all of us making the movies, and enter the pantheon of myth which he read and was inspired by as a kid.”

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.