The Duplass Brothers Turned Down a Marvel Movie

Over the years, Marvel has enlisted a wide array of directors to bring its projects to life — and it sounds like two indie fan-favorites were almost part of that.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Mark and Jay Duplass revealed that they were once offered the opportunity to direct a Marvel Studios movie. But as it turns out, the duo – who have helmed Jeff, Who Lives at Home and Togetherness – turned down the offer for a very specific set of reasons.

“There was a moment where Marvel was interested in us taking on one of their properties.” Mark Duplass revealed. “It would have been a $150 to $180 million budget and about three years of our lives.”

“‘We own you,’ essentially.” Jay added.

When asked by the interviewer which Marvel franchise it was, the Duplass brothers declined to answer.

“It would be impolite to say.” Jay explained.

“To be a little Sundance filmmaker tapped by Marvel felt incredible.” Mark added. “But the amount of stuff we could make over those three years, the relationships we could forge with younger filmmakers…”

“We’d have to give that all up.” Jay echoed.

As the brothers continued to explain, they feel that the opportunity to direct a Marvel film would have come to them at the wrong point in their lives, as opposed to the success that fellow indie director Ryan Coogler has had with Black Panther.

“Ryan was also carrying sociopolitical weight on his shoulders with Black Panther.” Mark pointed out. “Unbelievable. And my God, he’s only 31 years old.”

“The problem was, by the time Mark and I were making movies, we already had kids.” Jay added. “We were changing diapers and making lunches, so we couldn’t be the concubine of a studio at this stage in our lives.”

