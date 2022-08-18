Marvel Just Confirmed Next Punisher vs Daredevil Fight is Happening Soon

For months now Marvel Comics has been preparing readers for what may well be the most deadly battle between Daredevil and The Punisher. Though the Man Without Fear and Frank Castle have traded barbs in the past, the pair are on a major collision course and Marvel has just confirmed when Round One may take place. As readers may recall, the most recent The Punisher comic series has seen Castle put down his firearms and pick up a sword, acting as the leader of the ninja death cult The Hand; meanwhile, Daredevil and Elektra have decided to reform The Fist with the express purpose of destroying The Hand once and for all.

Announced today in Marvel's November solicitations is news that the pair will finally be meeting face to face for the first time since these new developments have occurred. The solicitation for Punisher #7 not only reveals that the issue is "Guest-starring Daredevil!" but old hornhead appears on the cover as well. Check it out below along with the full solicitation for the new issue of Daredevil that month as well.

In the aftermath of Devil's Reign when Daredevil revealed his plans to some of his fellow heroes, it seemed like Matt was well aware that Frank Castle was in charge of The Hand. Speaking with Luke Cage, Matt revealed: "We're going to destroy The Hand....The Hand is making moves that will ensure complete control of the world. You may be content to stop carjackings or drug deals, but this is bigger than any of that. This is Armageddon, what the Beast craves." Seeing the two meet up once again will be the match-up of the year for some Marvel readers.

(Photo: MARVEL)

PUNISHER #7

JASON AARON (W) • JESÚS SAIZ & PAUL AZACETA (A) • Cover by JESÚS SAIZ

VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

GUEST-STARRING DAREDEVIL!

As Frank wrestles with devils within and without, Maria Castle finds more and more of her memories returning, including ones of those fateful days when her husband first returned from war. Or did he?

40 PGS./Parental Advisory ...$4.99

(Photo: MARVEL)

DAREDEVIL #5

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • MARCO CHECCHETTO (A/C)

X-Treme Marvel Variant Cover by SCOTT WILLIAMS

Design Variant COVER by MARCO CHECCHETTO

After the biggest change to befall Matt Murdock in decades in the pages of DAREDEVIL #4, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios embark on establishing a new world order, hand in hand.

32 PGS./Rated T+ ...$3.99