Daredevil vs Punisher: Marvel is Setting up a Major Battle

✖

We're talking spoilers for Devil's Reign: Omega #1 below! Marvel fans know the Daredevil vs Punisher rivalry well, it's so entrenched in Marvel lore that it became a focal point of Marvel's Daredevil season two when the character was introduced. Fights between the pair are somewhat common in the pages of Marvel Comics and it seems like the publisher is gearing up for another MAJOR confrontation between the two, and it might get deadly. In the end of Devil's Reign: Omega #1, the conclusion of the big event, Marvel has revealed what Daredevil's next moves are in his own series and it has put him on a collision course with Frank Castle once again.

To recap, the climax of Devil's Reign saw Matt Murdock's "twin brother," Mike be murdered by the Kingpin. Since Mike had been posing as Matt however, the world at large thinks that Matt Murdock is dead. As a result, Daredevil and Elektra have found themselves able to commit themselves entirely to being superheroes. When confronted by Luke Cage about the funeral they all attended and what his next steps are, Elektra puts all the cards on the table: "We're going to destroy The Hand....The Hand is making moves that will ensure complete control of the world. You may be content to stop carjackings or drug deals, but this is bigger than any of that. This is Armageddon, what the Beast craves."

As Marvel readers may recall, The Hand very recently got a brand new leader, none other than Frank Castle. In the pages of Jason Aaron's new series Frank has taken control of the ninja cult and put away his guns in favor of a sword. That series currently has Castle leading the group against a battle with Ares, but The Punisher is also wholly embracing the will of The Beast. Not to put too fine a point on it, but with the two Daredevils new mission statement becoming abundantly clear and The Punisher's new allegiance, a new throw down between the two is inevitable. You can find the solicit for the all-new Daredevil #1 below.

(Photo: MARVEL)

Daredevil #1

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

AFTER THE REIGN COMES THE DAWN!

In the wake of Wilson Fisk's violent and visceral last act, it's a new era for New York and the Man Without Fear! With a groundbreaking creative team returning to usher in an all-new chapter, Matt Murdock has no choice but to leave behind everything he's ever known, and ELEKTRA is the last vestige of his former life. Everything Matt Murdock thought it meant to be DAREDEVIL is about to change, including the challenges he will have to face in the cowl!

RATED T+

In Shops: Jul 13, 2022

SRP: $4.99