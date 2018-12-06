‘Daredevil’s Original Showrunner Steven DeKnight Comments on Netflix Cancellation

Steven DeKnight, who served as showrunner on the debut season of Marvel-Netflix's Daredevil, has commented on the series' cancellation.

Deeply saddened by the news. Honored to have been a part of it. //t.co/NPvgbhdUbH — Steven DeKnight (@stevendeknight) November 30, 2018

"Deeply saddened by the news," DeKnight wrote in a tweet. "Honored to have been a part of it."

Daredevil was suddenly cancelled Thursday, marking the latest surprise plug-pulling out of the TV-MA corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Netflix's cutting The Defenders, Iron Fist, and Luke Cage.

"We are tremendously proud of the show's last and final season and although it's painful for the fans, we feel it best to close this chapter on a high note," Netflix said in a statement.

"We're thankful to showrunner Erik Oleson, the show's writers, stellar crew and incredible cast including Charlie Cox as Daredevil himself, and we're grateful to the fans who have supported the show over the years. While the series on Netflix has ended, the three existing seasons will remain on the service for years to come, while the Daredevil character will live on in future projects for Marvel."

DeKnight oversaw the series' 13-episode freshman season, directing its season finale, "Daredevil," which centered around the costumed crimefighter (Charlie Cox) suiting up for a vicious knockdown fight against Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio).

Doug Petrie and Marco Ramirez took over as showrunners for Season Two before going on to oversee limited series crossover The Defenders — teaming Cox's Matt Murdock with fellow vigilantes Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) — with Erik Oleson (Arrow) tapped to steer its third season, released to Netflix in October.

Netflix, praising DeKnight's "bold, visceral storytelling" and "unforgettable work" on the first season of Daredevil, inked the Pacific Rim Uprising director to a multi-year overall deal in June that will see DeKnight contribute both television series and feature-length films to the streaming giant's ever-expanding library of original content.

Series star Deborah Ann Woll, who played office manager-turned-New York Bulletin reporter Karen Page, also commented on the series' cancellation, writing on Twitter she is "so sad that we won't be continuing this story."

All three seasons of Daredevil remain available for streaming exclusively on Netflix.