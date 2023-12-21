Marvel Confirms Just How Powerful Deadpool's Healing Factor Really Is

Marvel has revealed just how powerful Deadpool's healing factor really is – and it turns out that it's powerful enough to allow Wade Wilson to survive a nuclear bomb blast at close range!

Deadpool had to put his healing factor to the ultimate test in Uncanny Avengers #5. Steve Rogers' new Avengers/X-Men Unity Squad had uncovered the dark truth that fake "Captain Krakoa" was Steve's evil HYDRA variant Steven "Grant" Rogers, from Earth-61311, who has been resurrected by the anti-mutant organization, Orchis. To further stoke anti-mutant sentiment across the globe, Grant Rogers (as Captain Krakoa) assassinated members of Congress in a terrorist attack on the Capital Building and then used his faux version of the Mutant Liberation Front to smuggle a nuclear bomb onto the campus of Empire State University. When battling Grant, Captain America and his Uncanny Avengers have to take drastic members to stop the booby-trapped device from killing thousands of innocents.

Rogue steps up as the one who can make the sacrifice play of flying the bomb out to clear area (Area 51 in fact) to detonate. Rogue knows she'll die from the effort – but her teammates have different ideas. Deadpool has been non-too subtle about having a crush on Rogue, and Quicksilver lends a helping hand (and feet) by getting Wade to Rogue's location in the desert, right as she's tossing the bomb. As the process of nuclear annihilation begins, Deadpool links hands with Rogue to let her borrow his healing factor, and the two ride out the blast from a front-row seat, two charred and burning skeletons, constantly regrowing their flesh only ot have it burned off again. In the end, both Rogue and Deadpool survive and are no worse for the wear, having saved NYC from calamity.

Marvel fans can never stop debating who has the better healing factor – Deadpool or Wolverine. Both X-Men characters have had their healing pushed to the limit in extreme ways – including nuclear blasts, and surviving well beyond their natural lifetimes. Well, Deadpool just upped that ante by not only having Deadpool survive a nuke from ground zero – he also shared his power with someone else and still had it work well enough to help her survive, too. Not sure Wolverine has put his healing factor to that level of test yet...

Marvel fans will dget the chance to see Wolverine and Deadpool test out each other's healing factors in live-action: Ryand Reynolds' Deadpool will be having a very bloody fight with Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the very R-rated film Deadpool 3, which is due out next year.

Uncanny Avengers is on sale from Marvel Comics.