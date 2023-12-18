Deadpool 3 Reinvigorating Central Marvel Character Relationship

Deadpool 3 is poised to reinvigorate one of the franchise's biggest relationships. Morena Baccarin plays Vanessa in the previous movies and talked to ScreenRant about how things are changing up this time. Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and the creative team behind Deadpool 3 have been given a ton of runway to really get into the DNA of the franchise and bolster elements that they feel could use it. In Baccarin's eyes, that means that fans of the Vanessa and Wade Wilson relationship should buckle up. (These comments should light a fire up under people who might have objected to some of her arc in Deadpool 2!) Take a look at what she had to say down below.

"I think it's really cool that they are such well-met characters and that their lives... You can see them in and out of each other's lives constantly," Baccarin told the outlet. "The comic, it's the same way. So I think that the franchise and Ryan and the director, they've done a really great job of always reinventing that relationship and making it interesting, but maintaining the core thing that keeps them always coming back to each other. So I think there's a little bit more of that in this film."

How Did These Cameos Come Together?

One of the biggest sources of speculation surrounding Deadpool 3 is the numerous cameos at play. In a recent interview with The Happy Sad Confused podcast, director Shawn Levy said that getting people to sign on was easier than you might think. Josh Horowitz asked the filmmaker about Ryan Reynolds' role in securing a lot of these guest stars and it seems as though the actor's presence really helped out a great deal.

"What blew my mind is how easy some of those cameos have been," Levy shared. "People love Deadpool. People love Ryan [Reynolds]. Thankfully people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working."

"So, yeah… I love that there's been a proliferation of casting rumors around my movie because there's so many that its impossible to know what's real and what's made-up," the director continued. "So, all I'll say is that starting with Ryan and Hugh… some that the world knows about. Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really just going to work is a delight."

Who Else Is Coming Back For Deadpool 3?

Deadpool 3 sees Ryan Reynolds reutrn as Wade Wilson / Deadpool, Hugh Jackman is back in the leather as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin is confirmed to return as Vanessa Carlysle. Along with these talented actors are Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Stefan Kapičić as Piotr Rasputin/Colossus, Karan Soni as Dopinder, and Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen in currently-unknown roles. As a taste of future reveals, Jennifer Garner makes a grand Marvel return as Elektra.

"I think you're giving me too much credit," Reynolds told Collider when they asked about getting all these cameos and returns set-up. "I don't believe that I'm responsible for Hugh coming back. I always wanted Hugh to come back. My first meeting with Kevin Feige when Disney bought Fox years ago, maybe three years ago, or three and a half, four years ago, I'm not sure, was about doing a movie with the two of us, a Deadpool Wolverine movie. And that was not possible at the time. And then Hugh just happened to call at that perfect moment and express that he'd be interested in coming back and doing this one more time. And the contents of that conversation, I'll let Hugh, because I know it's only inevitable that you and Hugh are going to speak at some point soon, I'm sure. I'll let Hugh answer that on his own. But he expressed interest in coming back, and then it was my job to take that to Kevin Feige one more time and sell it."

