Deadpool 3: Marvel Star Confirms They're Returning for New Movie

One Deadpool 3 star just confirmed their return for the Marvel Studios sequel. In an interview with Josh Wilding, Morena Baccarin told the host that she would be back as Vanessa in Deadpool 3. Previously multiple reports said that the actress was in talks to return, but nothing had materialized yet. However, with this word straight from Baccarin, the Deadpool series reunion can now be said to be moving ahead full-force. There's an absolutely staggering amount of cameos rumored to be in this movie. As more of these confirmations trickle in over time, you can expect the fan-hype to creep up further and further. Speaking to the actress, shed's hoping all the viewers get exactly what they want out of Ryan Reynolds's next time putting on the mask.

She told the host, "It did work out! I finished my shooting days on it, already. I think the film is now underway again after the strike and I think it's going to be quite good! Yeah, I think fans are in for a fun surprise."

Later in the interview, Wilding asked if Baccarin would finally debut as a comic-accurate Copycat. She had to laugh at the prospect of being turned blue for the film and offered, "I think yes. But, I think she's also competing with a very large universe."

Deadpool 3 Keeping The R-Rated Tone

One thing fans are expecting from Deadpool 3 is the same "mature tone" that the Fox universe movies had. Director Shawn Levy spoke to Wired about the support he's received from Disney and Kevin Feige to pursue that same feel with the sequel. Hugh Jackman's Wolverine is back with the claws intact. And, as an added bonus, he gets to use them in ways he rarely got to in main X-Men adventures. So, the filmmaker has quieted a lot of the whispering about Disney not letting Deadpool 3 go as far as the creative team would like.

"Not only have Kevin Feige and Marvel and Disney supported this extremely Deadpool-ian, audacious, R-rated tone, they've also supported our super meta, self-referential self-awareness," Levy explained. "Some of the jokes are dirty, some of them are cultural observations, but that's what we love about Deadpool, that he knows he's in a movie, even though the stakes are real. Our movie is very loyal to that DNA too, with tremendous Marvel and Disney support, in making fun of and being self-aware about everything, including themselves."

Ryan Reynolds Addresses Cameos Leaking

Filming has restarted on Deadpool 3 after the strikes ended. But, with that increased activity have come a litany of spoilers online. Ryan Reynolds personally addressed all those grainy photos online with his Instagram Stories. The actor explained how these spoilers make it hard for the crews to deliver these movies with practical effects. After all there was very little, if any set photos from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness that leaked. (Mostly because that movie was shot inside for the most part.) But, the cameo discourse has directly lead to all of this.

"Surprises are part of the magic of theatrical movies," Reynolds began. "It's important for us to shoot the new DEADPOOL film in real, natural environments, using practical effects as opposed to making the movie indoors and digitally. Telephoto lenses continue to spoil surprises and create a difficult situation for everyone."

"Here's hoping some of the websites and social channels hold back from showing images before they're ready," he added. "The film is built for audience joy — and our highest hope is to preserve as much of that magi as possible for the finished film and the big screen. Part of the reason people post spoilers is because they're excited. I realize these aren't real world issues and it's firm in the 'good problems' bucket. I love making this movie."

